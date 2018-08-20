image
Kaia Gerber and Karl Lagerfeld ​Designed a Capsule Collection Together

Mark your calendar.

image
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau

If you had to pick a 16-year-old model to design a fashion collection, you'd pick Kaia Gerber. The It model shot to stardom when she walked down the runways for the likes of Valentino, Isabel Marant, Anna Sui, Alexander Wang, and Chanel. Now, Cindy Crawford's mini me is working with Chanel's creative director himself, the inimitable Karl Lagerfeld, to design a capsule collection for his namesake brand.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collaboration will offer both ready-to-wear clothes and accessories and is apparently the company's largest collaborative project to date. (Even the Hadid sisters have yet to work with Lagerfeld on this scale.) According to Women's Wear Daily, on August 30, fans can expect fashionable pieces such as wetsuit-inspired bodysuits, logo hoodies, biker jackets, and double-breasted tuxedos. There will also be monogram chokers, over-the-knee socks, velvet bags, and chain-embellished hats. All items will be available on Karl.com and one other e-commerce retailer for two weeks before being rolled out to other international shopping sites.

Although Gerber has yet to publicly post about the collaboration, Lagerfeld announced it on his Instagram account with the simple #KarlxKaia hashtag. Mark your calendar, because getting Gerber's model-off-duty style just got easier.

The Instagrams announcing the two's partnership:

Gerber walking in past Chanel shows:

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Getty ImagesPeter White

Gerber at Chanel's Spring/Summer '18 show.

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Gerber at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer '18 show.

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau

Gerber at Chanel's Fall/Winter '18 show.

