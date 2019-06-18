image
Ciara's Platinum Short Hair Is Giving Me So Much Life Right Now

So fierce.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

When Ciara's not making the cutest viral videos with her 5-year-old son Future, being the epitome of #RelationshipGoals with her hubby Russell Wilson, or slaying it on stage during her performances, she's changing her hair. The 33-year-old has a face that can pull off every look in the game. Name a style, she's rocked it. In 2019 alone, Cici has stunned us all with a gorgeous wavy bob cut, larger-than-life afro, faux dreadlocks, and last week she debuted a pixie cut that looks absolutely beautiful on her.

Just when you thought the singer couldn't wow you much more...up next: a platinum blonde shaggy cut. F-I-E-R-C-E.

Her hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, who is the man behind many of her iconic lewks also dropped this bomb on the 'Gram, and I can't get over how gorgeous this cut is. The look is wet, wispy, piecey, and straight-up fire.

image
@Ciara

Ciara's major hair change is for her new music video "Set". According to PopSugar, it's a wig styled by Ramirêz using Unite Hair Products. "Ramirez first dampened the wig before applying Blonda Fix treatment ($32) to tone and brighten it," a Unite Hair rep told PopSugar. To maintain the wet, I-just-stepped-out-the-shower look, Ramirêz used the 7Seconds Detangler ($15) throughout the shoot for touch-ups.

Enjoy these epic screenshots from the Queen's new video to see this platinum cut in all of its glory:

image
Ciara
image
Ciara

Rock on, Cici.

