When Ciara's not making the cutest viral videos with her 5-year-old son Future, being the epitome of #RelationshipGoals with her hubby Russell Wilson, or slaying it on stage during her performances, she's changing her hair. The 33-year-old has a face that can pull off every look in the game. Name a style, she's rocked it. In 2019 alone, Cici has stunned us all with a gorgeous wavy bob cut, larger-than-life afro, faux dreadlocks, and last week she debuted a pixie cut that looks absolutely beautiful on her.
Just when you thought the singer couldn't wow you much more...up next: a platinum blonde shaggy cut. F-I-E-R-C-E.
Her hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, who is the man behind many of her iconic lewks also dropped this bomb on the 'Gram, and I can't get over how gorgeous this cut is. The look is wet, wispy, piecey, and straight-up fire.
Ciara's major hair change is for her new music video "Set". According to PopSugar, it's a wig styled by Ramirêz using Unite Hair Products. "Ramirez first dampened the wig before applying Blonda Fix treatment ($32) to tone and brighten it," a Unite Hair rep told PopSugar. To maintain the wet, I-just-stepped-out-the-shower look, Ramirêz used the 7Seconds Detangler ($15) throughout the shoot for touch-ups.
Enjoy these epic screenshots from the Queen's new video to see this platinum cut in all of its glory:
Rock on, Cici.
