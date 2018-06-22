Meghan Markle and Ciara Had a Twinning Moment at the Royal Ascot

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the Queen for the opening day at the Royal Ascot. For the big event, Meghan wore a white Givenchy shirt dress that was belted at the waist, a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat, black pumps, and a simple black clutch.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The look was simple! Pretty! And, apparently, The Look for Royal Ascot because yesterday Ciara arrived at day three of the races wearing a nearly identical outfit:

Getty Images

The singer also chose a white dress belted at the waist for the occasion, though hers was more structured than Meghan's and designed by Edeline Lee. Like the Duchess of Sussex, Ciara finished her look with black pumps, a simple black clutch, and a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat. Ciara's asymmetrical sleeves even look a bit like the cut of Meghan's skirt!

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There are, of course, several differences: the Givenchy dress features delicate lace detailing, buttons down the front, and is cinched with a black belt. The Edeline Lee dress sticks to all white and one fabric, but gets fancy with the shoulders and sleeves. Ciara also chose a pop of color for her lips while Meghan wore the clean, minimal makeup look she's been sporting lately. (Who could forget her royal wedding makeup?!) Their hats, though by the same designer, aren't quite the same. Ciara is also wearing her name tag while Meghan chose to carry hers instead.

Considering the Royal Ascot's strict dress code is all about "sartorial elegance," it makes sense that the women dressed in a similar fashion. It requires ladies to wear skirts that fall below the knee, dresses that have at least one-inch straps, and hats that have "a solid base of 4 inches or more."

Both women look marvelous and ready for a day at the races!