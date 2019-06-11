Ciara has unveiled another stunning and dramatic hair transformation for her appearance at the ACE Awards in New York City on Monday night.



The music superstar debuted a super short pixie crop for the occasion, complete with '90s-inspired mini bangs to perfectly frame her face.



Ciara was presented with the Style Icon gong at the 23rd annual awards.

Queen of unexpected hair transformations, fully certified hair chameleon, beauty risk taker extraordinaire, Ciara never disappoints on a red carpet. While we’re all still clutching our pearls over that vintage Diana Ross afro moment at the 2019 Met Gala, the music legend has delivered yet again with yet another dramatic makeover that you’re guaranteed to be obsessed with.

On Monday night, the 33-year-old singer rocked up to the ACE Awards held in New York City. To add to her previous beauty back catalogue of long extensions, braids, twists, bangs natural curls, afros, and afro puffs, Ciara put the cherry on top with a gorgeous, super short pixie crop that suits her perfectly.

Getty Images

Getty Images

It’s been some time since we’ve seen the star opting for the short hair, don’t care life. Back in February Ciara unveiled an effortless bob with wispy bangs but, with plenty of choppy texture on top and some short blunt bangs to frame the face, this cut is a whole new level of 90s-inspired, short goodness.

The best part is that, just a few hours before on that very same day, Ciara was rocking the total opposite look with a statement high ponytail of huge, voluminous curls. It's like a reflection of your two moods.

It was a special evening for the star, who was honored at the 23rd annual ACE Awards as the 2019 Style Icon. Of course, there was a look on offer to confirm that she was more than worthy of such a title—an all black outfit in a feathered crop top with embellishment, chic high waisted trousers, and a long, regal train that just secured my funeral.

Bonnie Biess Getty Images

Getty Images

Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic AND funky fresh, I’m sure you’ll agree.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE