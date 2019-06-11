image
Ciara Debuted a Super Short Pixie Crop at the ACE Awards

Queen of dramatic hair transformations.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
HTYNY/Star MaxGetty Images

    Queen of unexpected hair transformations, fully certified hair chameleon, beauty risk taker extraordinaire, Ciara never disappoints on a red carpet. While we’re all still clutching our pearls over that vintage Diana Ross afro moment at the 2019 Met Gala, the music legend has delivered yet again with yet another dramatic makeover that you’re guaranteed to be obsessed with.

    On Monday night, the 33-year-old singer rocked up to the ACE Awards held in New York City. To add to her previous beauty back catalogue of long extensions, braids, twists, bangs natural curls, afros, and afro puffs, Ciara put the cherry on top with a gorgeous, super short pixie crop that suits her perfectly.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    It’s been some time since we’ve seen the star opting for the short hair, don’t care life. Back in February Ciara unveiled an effortless bob with wispy bangs but, with plenty of choppy texture on top and some short blunt bangs to frame the face, this cut is a whole new level of 90s-inspired, short goodness.

    The best part is that, just a few hours before on that very same day, Ciara was rocking the total opposite look with a statement high ponytail of huge, voluminous curls. It's like a reflection of your two moods.

    View this post on Instagram

    Wuddup #NY. #SetLife ✌🏽

    A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

    It was a special evening for the star, who was honored at the 23rd annual ACE Awards as the 2019 Style Icon. Of course, there was a look on offer to confirm that she was more than worthy of such a title—an all black outfit in a feathered crop top with embellishment, chic high waisted trousers, and a long, regal train that just secured my funeral.

    23rd Annual ACE Awards
    Bonnie BiessGetty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic AND funky fresh, I’m sure you’ll agree.

