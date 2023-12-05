Winnie Harlow Made a Mullet Look Effortlessly Chic

With varying lengths and textures, the mullet is far from a humble hairstyle; it commands attention at all angles. But leave it to Winnie Harlow to really rock the '70s-inspired shag.

On Monday, December 4, Harlow appeared in London at the 2023 Fashion Awards sporting the dramatic look. As of late, the supermodel has been wearing her hair cropped closely to her head, often opting for a bit of natural-looking curl. While her recent hairdo resembled its regular pixie from the front, a quick turn for the camera revealed medium-length, shaggy black waves.

The Cay Skin founder's longer locks were likely the work of extensions, emphasizing wispy layers. In a 2021 interview with Marie Claire, the model noted that she wears a wig just about every day.

“Being able to change my hair all the time is a huge part of my life because I am never bored,” she previously said. “I get to experience so many different looks and try new things and I think that’s what living life is about … I enjoy wearing wigs so that I can achieve all the looks that my career entails and express different styles, while protecting my natural hair.”

(Image credit: Getty)

For yesterday's event, which took place at London's Royal Albert Hall, Harlow wore a ruffled black lace gown from Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, pairing the gown with a healthy sweep of mascara, dramatic lip liner, and Messika jewelry. Because it was raining outside, she also accessorized with a clear umbrella for part of the night.

While not nearly as dramatic as Cara Delevigne's rainbow leopard-print mullet from earlier this year, Harlow's hair certainly set her apart from the multitude of slicked-back styles at the Fashion Awards. Instead of "business in the front, party in the back," her shaggy black hair opted for "party all around."

"I prefer to make an impact on the red carpet," the model previously told Marie Claire. Whether that means bright colors or bold hairstyles, "it's about having fun."