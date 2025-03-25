Aside from participating in one of the most spot-on examples of a girl's trip gone toxic on 'The White Lotus', Leslie Bibb has set the internet on fire with a recent Instagram post revealing the details of her character's "cunty little bob." On March 17, celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan shared a behind-the-scenes look at the actor's trim in Thailand (where the show was filmed) in which he snips away another inch or so of blonde hair to keep the character's bob continuity consistent.

"Ummmm can you say iconic?? @mslesliebibb and I are always trouble together, now let’s see the ‘cunty little bob’ become the look of the year," he writes in the caption, quoting the actor as she flips her newly shorter 'do post-trim.

As anyone who has watched the show knows, Bibb's character is definitely... an opinionated member of the friend group, allowing her conservative Austin, Texas views to occasionally bubble to the surface, much to the surprise of her more liberal-leaning friends. If you haven't watched the episode in which they discuss the presidential election, prepare for some seriously cringey TV.

Whether or not you align with her POV, it's tough to deny that her chin-grazing hair, and entire aura, is full of attitude. There really is something magical that happens when you strip away the security blanket of your hair; you emerge with built-in drama, a style that demands attention, and inspires plenty of divisive opinions. I should know—I cut off 14 inches of hair on a whim when I was 28 and instantly felt like I had discovered a new (and yes, slightly cunty) facet of my personality. I didn't care that my hair was no longer "feminine" or in line with stereotypical beauty standards. I felt gamine and chic with all that hair stripped away. And given the current (read: overwhelming chaotic) state of the world right now, I can think of no better time than to serve up a giant middle finger to the patriarchy and chop off a foot or more of hair. Let's reclaim the concept of a "cunty" woman and look damn fine doing it, shall we?

I'm clearly not the only one who has discovered the power of a short cut. Kris Jenner recently joined the blunt bob squad after growing out her signature pixie. On March 24, she stepped out for an event with a wet-look style and single curl over her spotless forehead. Not that the Kardashian matriarch needs to remind anyone that she is very much a head bitch in charge, but the sleek style perfectly enhances her signature, and very powerful, energy. Don't we all want a little more of that IDGAF attitude in the face of blatant political bad behavior?

So although I've spent the last two years growing out said blunt bob, with a persistent feeling of being wildly out of control, I might just need to book an emergency salon appointment and revisit my former short hairstyle. May the reign of the cunty little bob trend, and its accompanying defiance, continue!