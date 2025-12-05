It's been said before that hairstyles and fashion trends from past eras always manage to eventually make a comeback, and Kristen Dunst is showing me exactly why I'm here for the resurgence of big, bouncy curls and Old Hollywood glamour.

The Roofman actor appeared at the opening ceremony at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival this week, where she wore a light blue, floral Dior dress with a black, velvet bow that dangled from the neckline. The top half of her dress had a vintage aesthetic, and she complemented that perfectly with the rest of her glam. She wore a peach-toned lipstick with a hint of cheek tint, and her hair was styled in soft, '50s-style curls that were parted on one side and pinned back on the other.

Kirsten Dunst attends the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bouncy curls have long been a red carpet staple for many celebrities, but they've been the style of choice for a handful of people in recent months. After wearing a blunt bob for over a month, Sydney Sweeney stepped out at a screening of The Housemaid wearing bombshell curls earlier this week, and actor Sadie Sink wore deep, Old Hollywood-style waves to the Stranger Things season five premiere last month.

The good news is that you don't have to be a professional to achieve voluminous spiral curls at home. To copy Kirsten Dunst's look, read ahead for some tools that might come in handy.

