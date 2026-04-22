The red carpet at this week's premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was a stunning display of fashion, as to be expected, but the glam was also on another level. I've already sung the praises of the long Barbie ponytail that Lady Gaga wore to the event, but I'm equally obsessed with Ciara showing up looking like a '90s supermodel in the bounciest blowout I've ever seen.

The "Level Up" singer attended the New York City event alongside her husband, New York Giants player Russell Wilson. She hit the red carpet in an all-denim outfit from Romeo Hunte, complete with an oversized denim trench coat with a long train, a button-down denim blouse, and denim shorts. As if that wasn't already chic enough, she completed the look by wearing her jet black hair in a fluffy, blown-out lob with a light flip at the ends. Per Instagram, Ciara's hairstylist for the night was Dimitris Giannetos.

"I wanted to create [a] classic, iconic '90s blowout since the premiere of the movie was in NYC," Giannetos wrote on Instagram. The overall vibe he was hoping to capture with the singer's hair was that of New York City socialites of years past "going on a Sunday at Barneys for brunch" with a "beautiful, fluffy, bouncy blowout."

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Ciara wears a '90s-style blowout to the New York City premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Around this time last year, the chin-length bob was everyone's obsession, but these days it's looking like the favor has shifted ever so slightly to the lob. Demi Lovato also wore a glossy black lob very briefly while attending a red carpet screening in New York City last month, and Katie Holmes debuted a spring lob with honey blonde highlights just weeks later.

Per celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, it's shaping up to be one of spring's most requested cuts. “I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” she previously told Marie Claire. Aside from being a chic and trendy cut, a lob is the perfect way to shed some length without going too short.

To get a perfect, blown-out lob like Ciara's, read ahead.