Sadie Sink is reminding me why big curls will always be my favorite red carpet hairstyle.

The 23-year-old actress joined her co-stars at a special screening of Stranger Things season five in London on Nov. 12, where she wore a pale yellow gown with bejeweled straps and a cutout across her abdomen. Her glam also had an Old Hollywood vibe. Sink wore a mauve lipstick with shimmery eye makeup and added a little more definition to her naturally wavy, red hair, which she styled with a middle part and a butter yellow hair pin that she used to pull back the hair on the left side of her head.

Sadie Sink attends a special screening of "Stranger Things" season five in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big curls and waves will always be staple hairstyles for red carpet events and celebrity outings, but Sink is one of many celebrities in Hollywood who have been seen embracing their natural textures in recent months. Mariah Carey, for example, was just seen wearing spiral curls in her signature honey blonde shade while promoting her new album back in September, while model Jourdan Dunn was spotted wearing a curly Afro during the Wimbledon tournament in July.

To get the curly or wavy look on your own, read ahead for some must-have products.

