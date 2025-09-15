The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles, and while most of the attendees are gathering in hopes of taking home trophies (and praising the ones who do), the best part of the show happens before it even starts—on the red carpet. All of Hollywood stepped out tonight wearing their very best, but one look at everyone's glam shows that it's already shaping up to be a pretty big night for slick ponytails.

Among other trends like the oft-debated side part, gray hair, and red lips, ponytails are having a big moment at the show tonight. Selena Gomez, who's currently starring in the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building, showed up with her long bob pulled into a super slick ponytail with a Barbie-like flick at the ends. And speaking of Barbie ponytails, The Better Sister's Elizabeth Banks attended the event wearing a super-long and voluminous high ponytail with platinum blonde highlights.

Ponytails have long been a staple on red carpets, and it's not hard to see why. They're pretty simple to accomplish, and they can keep your hair out of your face all night, plus they can be customized to look however you want them to with anything from a flip to a wraparound.

Below, I've rounded up the best ponytails spotted on the red carpet tonight, plus a few products that'll help you achieve the sleekest ponytail ever.

The Best High Ponytails at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Bell at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Britt Lower at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Best Products for Ponytails

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors