Selena Gomez, you're doing amazing sweetie. Fresh off a marathon joint press tour for Emilia Pérez and the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, the newly minted billionaire stepped out to support another powerful woman's moment in the spotlight. On Sunday evening, Gomez watched Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour from a box suite overlooking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. And she clearly had the time of her life, because she didn't even wait until the next day to post a clip from the concert on Instagram.

In the video, Gomez can be seen dancing along to "Juno"—Carpenter's cheeky ode to the movie of the same name—in a Cong Tri black sequin skater dress that sparkled every time she moved. The dress featured a deep-V neckline and a skirt with alternating sheer panels that flashed glimpses of the black panties she was wearing beneath. In the caption, the Rare Beauty mogul tagged her producer-boyfriend Benny Blanco, who must have gotten a front-row seat to her impromptu performance. "Can't keep my hands to myself," he commented under the clip in a clever nod to the lyrics of Gomez's 2015 hit single, "Hands to Myself."

Gomez paired the plunging mini dress with iridescent tights, white boots, a full head of bouncy brunette curls, and a trendy moody red manicure. While her exact dress appears to be one of one, similar styles from La Ligne, L'Agence, and J.Crew are very much available.

The look marks a continuation of her little black dress hyper-fixation, which began at the Toronto International Film Festival, where stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez for multiple Emilia Pérez promotional appearances in early September. Looks included an Anine Bing mini dress worn with sheer black tights for daytime press, followed by a black long-sleeve dress by Saint Laurent with a plumed feather neckline for the evening, and finally, a custom Rodarte black sequin gown with a rosette detail for the film's premiere.

Selena Gomez in custom Rodarte for the red carpet premiere of Emilia Perez at Toronto Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, Gomez took her LBD obsession to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spent the evening lovingly roasting her Only Murders in the Building co-stars in a custom Zuhair Murad black, off-shoulder midi dress.

Selena Gomez promoting the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building in custom Zuhair Murad on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She even kept the streak going at this year's Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building and wore a floor-length black halter dress with a flared mermaid skirt from Ralph Lauren.

Selena Gomez attending the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a black Ralph Lauren mermaid dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evidently, Gomez's love affair with little black dresses is built to last. Let's hope the same can be said of her romance with Blanco, whom she's been dating for more than a year now.