Selena Gomez Aces Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short 'n Sweet' Tour Dress Code in a Sheer Sequin Skater Dress
The pop star danced her heart out from box seats.
Selena Gomez, you're doing amazing sweetie. Fresh off a marathon joint press tour for Emilia Pérez and the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, the newly minted billionaire stepped out to support another powerful woman's moment in the spotlight. On Sunday evening, Gomez watched Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour from a box suite overlooking the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. And she clearly had the time of her life, because she didn't even wait until the next day to post a clip from the concert on Instagram.
In the video, Gomez can be seen dancing along to "Juno"—Carpenter's cheeky ode to the movie of the same name—in a Cong Tri black sequin skater dress that sparkled every time she moved. The dress featured a deep-V neckline and a skirt with alternating sheer panels that flashed glimpses of the black panties she was wearing beneath. In the caption, the Rare Beauty mogul tagged her producer-boyfriend Benny Blanco, who must have gotten a front-row seat to her impromptu performance. "Can't keep my hands to myself," he commented under the clip in a clever nod to the lyrics of Gomez's 2015 hit single, "Hands to Myself."
Gomez paired the plunging mini dress with iridescent tights, white boots, a full head of bouncy brunette curls, and a trendy moody red manicure. While her exact dress appears to be one of one, similar styles from La Ligne, L'Agence, and J.Crew are very much available.
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
A photo posted by on
The look marks a continuation of her little black dress hyper-fixation, which began at the Toronto International Film Festival, where stylist Erin Walsh dressed Gomez for multiple Emilia Pérez promotional appearances in early September. Looks included an Anine Bing mini dress worn with sheer black tights for daytime press, followed by a black long-sleeve dress by Saint Laurent with a plumed feather neckline for the evening, and finally, a custom Rodarte black sequin gown with a rosette detail for the film's premiere.
Next, Gomez took her LBD obsession to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spent the evening lovingly roasting her Only Murders in the Building co-stars in a custom Zuhair Murad black, off-shoulder midi dress.
She even kept the streak going at this year's Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building and wore a floor-length black halter dress with a flared mermaid skirt from Ralph Lauren.
Evidently, Gomez's love affair with little black dresses is built to last. Let's hope the same can be said of her romance with Blanco, whom she's been dating for more than a year now.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
