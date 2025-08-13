One of the highlights of my life was the first time I had my hair highlighted. (See what I did there?) I was in second grade, sitting in the chair at my grandma's salon as she pulled strands of my hair one by one through a cap with tiny holes in it. It took forever, and it hurt a little, but when it was done, I thought I was the most gorgeous girl in the world. I eventually graduated from pull-through caps to balayage and foils, but a good highlight session is still my favorite thing.

Depending on the highlight idea your stylists execute, you can make your natural color appear richer, add dimension, or brighten up your natural tone. Highlights are also a great stepping stone if you don't feel like changing your shade completely. "Highlights offer that perfect in-between. You can add light, shape, and texture without sacrificing the depth and richness of your natural color. It’s more dimensional, more tailored—and way less maintenance than a full color change," celebrity hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador Jacob Schwartz tells Marie Claire. "Highlights let me customize the brightness to exactly where you want it to go—around the face, through the ends, or just a subtle lift."

2025's hair trends are highlight-friendly, with rich girl blondes (we're calling it vanilla biscotti blonde) no-highlight highlights, brondes, and multi-dimensional chocolates taking over. Keep reading for more than 30 highlight ideas from your favorite celebrities and the brilliant colorists whose salon chairs they visit every 6-8 weeks (I'm betting). It's time to lighten up.

Brightening Highlights

A classic highlight setup offers brightens to an otherwise deep shade. Though Tyla's hair is gorgeous at any color—or with any funky accessory—you can see how the blonde worked into her brunette twists here makes her features really pop. Especially when paired with her shimmery metallic eyeshadow.

Babydoll Blonde Highlights

One of Schwartz's favorite highlight creations of recent times was Alix Earle’s “ Babydoll Blonde " look. "It’s the kind of bright, glossy blonde that still feels soft and wearable," he explains—and he's even kind enough to give me the formula. "I used IGORA ZERO AMM for the base to neutralize warmth and create a clean canvas, then added pops of brightness with IGORA ROYAL around the face," the expert shares. "For the ends, BLONDME Premium Lightener 9+ gave me that beautiful, controlled lift—it’s my go-to when I want strong results without compromising hair integrity."

Sun-Kissed Highlights

LA-based celebrity colorist Jessica Gonzalez (you can find her on Instagram @jesstheebesttcolor) prefers a sun-kissed look for highlights that enhance the hairline and ends, like the style she created for model Delilah Summer Parillo, above. Her ultimate vision when it comes to a balayage session? "Mimicking children’s sun-kissed hair after a long time in the sun."

"My ultimate inspo is the sun! The way salt and sunlight lighten hair drives my passion for painting highlights," she says. "I look for inspo everywhere. When I’m traveling to beach destinations...most of the surfers and water kids have the best hair!"

Late Summer Highlights

Katie Holmes' warm caramel balayage has a similarly sun-kissed appeal with less blonde. "Highlights can be tailored to anyone, but not every technique is right for everyone," Gonzalez explains. "It’s important to choose the right technique based on the result you are looking for."

For example, if you're brunette looking for some dimension, a minimal balayage is perfect. "If you want a beach-y, effortless, poppy ribbons balayage, that's perfect as well, so you can paint mimicking the sun," she adds.

Thick Honey Highlights

You don't always have to take a super blended approach to your highlights. This Serena Williams look is chunky, but not early aughts chunky (we'll get there in a second). I love how the thick honey pieces frame her face while her dark roots add depth.

Barely-There Face Framing Highlights

On the opposite end of the spectrum, your highlights can be incredibly understated. Zoe Saldaña's face-framing strands feature just a touch of extra brightness from her mid-lengths to ends.

Velvet Blonde Highlights

Schwartz was also behind Alex Cooper’s recent “ Velvet Blonde ” highlights. "It’s a similar vibe [to the Babydoll Blonde], but with a little more depth for that rich, dimensional finish," he says. "I used the same Schwarzkopf Professional products— IGORA ZERO AMM for the base and BLONDME 9+ to lift through the mids and ends, and then went in with IGORA Vibrance to tone everything down into this soft champagne tone that feels expensive and effortless."

Soft Mink Blonde Highlights

Lisa from BLACKPINK has a ' Soft Mink Blonde ' that definitely belongs on this inspo board. "We used VARIO BLOND Super Plus with different volume developers to control lift in specific areas—I love it for achieving bright ribbons while still keeping the hair strong," says Schwartz. "I added in lowlights with IGORA VIBRANCE to build that luxe, mink-toned depth through the midsections, and the tonal layering with VIBRANCE is what made this color feel refined."

Stripe-y Highlights

Here's the ultimate Y2K-inspired highlight. Though Dua Lipa tends to stick to a single color these days, it's hard to forget the stripe-y blonde highlights she wore circa 2020.

Golden Beige Highlights

I know we've seen Margot Robbie with full platinum Barbie highlights in the past, but this sweet, more natural-looking golden beige blonde look is something special. "Warmer, dimensional blondes are definitely having a moment. Think golden beiges, honey tones, and soft caramel melts," explains Schwartz. "It’s less about icy perfection and more about this soft richness."

Supermodel Blonde Highlights

Schwartz has been seeing a lot more layering in current hair highlight techniques, "like combining foils and root smudges to create multidimensional blends that look more organic and less processed." Take Bella Hadid’s “ Supermodel Blonde ," for example.

"That one was all about high-contrast dimension," he says. "We used VARIO BLOND Super Plus for the highlights and layered in IGORA VIBRANCE lowlights for that high-gloss, supermodel finish. The blend of warm and cool tones, created the perfect neutral blonde hue."

Iconic Blonde Highlights

Hairstylist and color educator Carly Zanoni recently created a look she's calling "Iconic Blonde." She's obsessed, and so am I. "It’s soft, dimensional, and effortless—complementing the natural hair color while giving your client a low-maintenance, long-term grow-out," explains the artist. "For the lift, I started with BLONDME Premium Lightener 9+ , mixed 1:1.5 with 7 volume , then gradually bumped up to 20 volume to build brightness while keeping the hair super healthy. For the root melt, I toned with IGORA VIBRANCE 6-0 + 7-1 using 6-volume lotion developer , which gave that perfect soft blend without dulling the pop. On the ends, I finished with IGORA VIBRANCE 9.5-4 + Clear using 6-volume gel developer for that creamy, glowing finish."

Caramel Honey Highlights

Schwarzkopf Digital Artistic Team colorist and educator Brendnetta Ashley recently created a highlight look she calls "Caramel Honey Curly Pop." The "super dimensional and curl-friendly" look is super '90s and also reminiscent of 2024 Rihanna with her natural curls. You can see the full vision come to life on her Instagram.

"For this look, I used BLONDME Premium Lightener 9+ with 7 vol just to add in some highlights to create that pop for her curls, but still maintain their health," explains the artist.

Golden Brunette Highlights

"Highlights are a perfect choice when you're looking to create dimensional color with both highs and lows. While all-over color has its place, it often lacks the subtle depth and contrast that highlights can provide," notes Zanoni. "Thoughtful highlight placement brings light exactly where it’s needed, allowing the natural color to fill in the rest—whether your goal is to create contrast, add softness, or build structure." Keira Knightley has a little bit of all of that going on here, but let's focus on the word light. Doesn't this color give off a golden glow?

Soft Copper Highlights

It's our girl! Keke Palmer has rocked so many fun hair colors over the years, but I'm especially fond of this dynamic red shade. While it shows up as a perfect soft copper, I suggest zooming in to see all the colors and textures at play.

A-Lister Highlights

Like this Romy Mars color, Schwartz thinks highlights should feel natural and effortless. "I always aim for a seamless blend that mimics how the sun would naturally lighten hair. I’m drawn to soft dimension and that signature 'lived-in' glow—color that moves and catches light without ever looking over-processed," he explains. "Whether it's a subtle face frame or full highlights, it should feel intentionally placed and beautiful at every stage of the grow-out."

Golden Blonde Highlights

There's nothing like a Beyoncé announcement, whether it's a surprise album drop or hair color change. This gorgeous, buttery blonde color featured some platinum worked in—just enough to keep things interesting while not overwhelming her famous head.

Side-View Highlights

Lana Del Rey is an expert in the vintage-inspired beauty department, and this piece-y golden goodness worked into her teddy bear brown hair is no exception. I might go so far as to call this a dramatic interpretation of honey-dipped brunette, one of Marie Claire's favorite summer hair color trends.

Naturally Textured Highlights

When highlighting textured hair, Ashley is all about keeping the curl pattern intact. She wants the color to work with the hair's natural movement, like Nathalie Emmanuel's ever-so-softly blended shade above. "I’m placing brightness where it makes the shape pop — not where it’s gonna mess with the texture. For my clients with textured hair, highlighting their hair is a marathon, not a sprint," she explains. "Slow, steady, and controlled lift is the name of the game. It’s about keeping my client’s hair healthy, their curls bouncy, and making sure their color works with the movement, not against it."

Subtle Ombré Highlights

Halle Berry has had the chance to rock plenty of shades in her career. Still, there might be a reason she returns to a subtle ombré highlight setup time and time again. "Highlights are my go-to for adding intentional dimension and brightness. They help define coils, bring out texture, and frame the shape without overpowering it," Ashley adds. "With textured hair, all-over color can flatten things out or be too drying. But when you place highlights intentionally, you get lift and depth while keeping the bounce."

As for where the actress—and everyone else—might go next with their shade? "I’m really loving where color is headed right now," the hairstylist adds. "Clients are loving soft pops of color that are made to move with the hair, but still add some dimension and excitement. It’s all about placing those subtle ribbons of color that highlight the curl pattern, not fight it."

Caramel Drizzle Highlights

"Highlights give you dimension and movement—it’s like natural light is hitting your hair at the perfect angles all the time," hairstylist Jacob Sirianno notes. If he's "done his job right," Sirianno says his clients will get "a cool grow-out." You can tell Tate McRae's color is fairly fresh here, but you can also tell it'll look good in a few weeks' time—do you see how that caramel drizzle face framing is already working so nicely with the root? "Most of my clients come in every 12 weeks, sometimes longer," the expert adds. "The key is smart placement and tone."

Soft Mushroom Highlights

Mushroom brown is one of the trendiest brunette hair colors. The muted shade is cool, earthy, and super wearable, playing tribute to your natural hair color with a little extra...something. In this case, that something is Marie Claire cover star Alison Brie's expertly blended champagne highlights.

Honeycomb Bronde Highlights

Another trendy hair color to consider: honeycomb bronde. Per the "bronde" moniker, this pretty shade marries two classics that are just perfect for each other: blonde and brown. But instead of just growing out your natural roots or finding somewhere in the middle to land, it favors some special highlight placements for an individualized hue.

Cool Girl Highlights

Sirianno points to Hailey Bieber's hair as an example of forever cool girl hair color. (For what it's worth, his other muses are Margot Robbie "I love every shade she has done, from rooted and natural to bright and blonde), Jennifer Aniston ("always an icon for hair color"), and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ("the chicest hair color to ever exist").

Unlike the famous blondes, Bieber tends to stay uniformly brunette, changing up her formula depending on the season and making sure her look appears natural with just enough brightness worked in around the face.

Subtle Money Piece Highlights

See what Sirianno means? Huntington-Whiteley has always had the best highlight ideas. Currently, she's wearing her blonde locks with a soft, sun-kissed money piece up front. "I only wash my hair two or three times a week. It’s out of complete laziness. I'll get a good two days, and then on the third day it's scraped back in the bun," the model previously told Marie Claire. And guess what? Slicked back or blown out, the color works.

Stick of Butter Highlights

One reason Sirianno loves doing highlights? They’re so personal. "I can place brightness exactly where it flatters your face, your haircut, your skin tone. It’s sculptural. It’s storytelling. With blondes especially, I love creating that high-end, undone vibe—the kind that looks expensive but not trying too hard," he says. Take Vanessa Kirby and this platinum face-framing, for example. It looks expensive but not try-hard, and you know her strands are healthy if they're picking up tone like that.

Root-y Highlights

Zendaya has rocked so, so many great hair colors over the years, but this platinum blonde and espresso situation is special because it shows how a grow-out can be planned ahead of time to work with your natural shade. Her dark roots aren't an afterthought against the platinum blonde strands—they're part of the whole experience.

Surfer Girl Highlights

Falling right in line with Gonzalez's highlight philosophy, quintessential California girl Gwyneth Paltrow is forever showing off the ideal water baby/sun-kissed/surfer girl highlights. Is it all natural, or is it the work of an excellent colorist? I bet you can guess.

Romantic Heroine Highlights

Don't Amanda Seyfried's soft blonde highlights give '90s romance heroine? They're just so soft, I half expect her to pull a felt cap out of her pocket and go strolling through Central Park with a love interest.

Honey-Dipped Brunette Highlights

For anyone who's been obsessed with Brenda Song's dark hair since her Disney Channel days, take comfort in the fact that you've always had good taste. This shade is especially bright, with strands the color of whipped honey worked into her long, warm brown locks.

Milky Espresso Highlights

By now, you probably know the concept of balayage : a freehand hair-dying technique that lends to a natural, soft, and blended dye job. Ayo Edibiri's light-at-the-ends to dark-at-the-roots transition is no doubt the work of a great colorist—and couldn't be prettier.

Toasted Coconut Cream Highlights

This toasted coconut cream color, another of Marie Claire's favorite trends, is all about warmth. The brunette shade features finely woven caramel highlights (you could also do a warm brown or honey) for an especially cozy, lived-in look.

Mocha Mousse Highlights

Pantone's 2025 color of the year, mocha mousse, has unsurprisingly been it since crowned. The shade has stolen the scene in every world: luxury fashion, manicures, home decor. Here, the gorgeous Lori Harvey shows how you can even make the shade work in the hair color realm. The shade is concentrated around her face, with smaller sections worked in all over.

How Do I Choose the Best Highlight For Me?

When deciding what direction to go with your highlights, Sirianno recommends starting with what you want your hair to feel like. Do you want it sun-kissed and subtle, or bold and bright?

Then, ask your stylist some questions. “Where should we place the lightness to bring out my features?" “What tone works best with my skin and natural color?" and “How can we make this look chic and natural?” are his best recommendations.

"And always bring inspo—not just for color, but vibe," adds the artist. "Hair speaks in references."

Highlights and Hair Health

It's no secret that the bleach bowl is tough on your hair. Gonzalez says that when you go in for highlights, it's always important to consider the integrity of your locks. "Also, take into consideration how often you want to come into the salon for touch-ups," she says. "Making sure you have the right products at home to take care of your hair is very important."

Ashley adds that, when working with textured hair, especially, you want to make sure you're retaining as much moisture as possible.

Highlight Upkeep

Schwartz says that clients going for a rooted, lived-in blonde can usually stretch anywhere from 12 to 14 weeks between appointments. If it’s a cleaner blonde or more of a high-contrast look, he suggests touch-ups every four to six weeks. "But with proper toning and home care, the goal is always to have clients love the way their growth looks," he adds.

As far as products go, Sirianno recommends focusing on adding moisture back into your hair by using a moisture mask. "A gloss every six weeks keeps the tone luxe and shiny and re-melts your root so your color can go even longer," he adds. "And always, always a heat protectant—K18 Molecular Repair Oil is my current obsession." With proper at-home maintenance, your highlights should look dazzling—at least until your next color appointment.

Meet the Experts

Jessica Gonzalez Social Links Navigation Celebrity Colorist Jessica Gonzalez is a Los Angeles-based hair colorist. You can find her behind the chair at the gorgeous FLORE Salon.

Jacob Schwartz Celebrity Colorist Having roots in Nashville (pun intended), Jacob knew early on that he was destined for a bright future in the hair industry. Since he was young, he always had a keen sense for the diverse color spectrum and an affinity for all things hair. Jacob obtained an early start and moved to Los Angeles where his talent was quickly recognized. He got his start at Mèche where he worked as Tracey Cunningham’s apprentice. Jacob obtained invaluable knowledge and learned creative techniques for creating flawless color. He loves to work collaboratively with every client to ensure they are getting a look that compliments their personality and style. He becomes inspired through various artistic outlets, but essentially his primary goal is to create a look that is natural and effortless and ensures unparalleled confidence for each and every client.

Jacob Sirianno Celebrity Colorist Jacob Sirianno, a celebrity hair colorist based in New York and Los Angeles, realized his passion for hair during his time in NYC where he worked alongside some of the city's top colorists. Now, he continues to specialize in his craft and stay connected to the vibrant hair scene on both coasts. Jacob is especially drawn to natural-looking hair color, with a particular love for creating natural-looking blondes. With a strong foundation in color, brilliant blondes, and low-maintenance styles, he is dedicated to recreating the effortless, sun-kissed glow of summer all year round.

Brendnetta Ashley Social Links Navigation Celebrity Colorist Growing up in a family of hairstylists, Brendnetta Ashley likes to think the art of hair is a part of her DNA. She's been in the industry all her life and professionally licensed for the past seventeen years. She's currently an Artistic Educator with The Salon by Instyle, helping other stylists understand the how and why of their work. While in the salon, she loves doing textured hair, vivids, braids and balayage. If not in the salon, you can find her on a shoot doing editorial hair.