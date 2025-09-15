As celebrities continue to arrive at the 2025 Emmys, the red carpet is getting the first look at some beauty trends that will be sure to hit your “For You” pages very shortly. From side parts to gorgeous grays, some of the biggest names in entertainment are bringing their A-game in hopes that they receive one of the night’s coveted trophies. That being said, my eyes are peeled for the beauty details, and one trend that’s gaining steam tonight? Red lips.

Jenna Ortega started us off strong by pairing a delicious burgundy-red lip color with an outfit that was literally made of jewels, courtesy of Givenchy’s Fall 2025 collection. Selena Gomez then threw her hat into the ring, opting for a more orange-leaning red hue that complemented her halter-neck gown beautifully (a nod to her best friend’s new era, perhaps). Chloe Sevigny’s red lip added a pop of color to her all-black outfit, and Jennie Garth’s was sexy and slightly vampiric—exactly how I want my lips to look heading into the fall and winter months.

I’ve long been a fan of a bold red lip, but if I’m being honest, it’s been a while since I’ve felt courageous enough to pull one out. That all ends today, however, because these actresses are making a very strong case for why we should all be wearing red lips this fall. Not only will the lip colors perfectly complement the red nail trend that’s carried over from 2024, but there are so many types of red to choose from that there is no way you won’t be able to find your new go-to hue.

Keep reading to see some of the best red lipstick looks of the night, and keep up with Marie Claire’s coverage of the award show via our live blog .

Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Sevigny at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty)

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenny Slate attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

