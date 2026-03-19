Demi Lovato is reminding me of why you truly can't go wrong with a classic lob haircut.

The singer has been spending time in New York City this week, first with an appearance on The Tonight Show to discuss her new cookbook and tour, and then with a special screening of Tow, the drama she's set to star in alongside Rose Byrne this spring. Lovato attended the event wearing a black leather biker jacket with red stripe details along the sleeves and torso. She paired it with a pleated, black, leather maxi skirt. Earlier this week when she spoke with Jimmy Fallon, she wore her jet black hair in long, early 2000s-style mermaid waves, but this time around she styled her hair in a super-glossy lob with a middle part and a light bend at the ends.

Of course, her makeup was also stunning, as she wore dark eyeliner, a hint of eyeshadow, and a nude lip color.

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Demi Lovato wears a lob to a screening of "Tow." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with traditional bob haircuts, lobs (which is, really, just a longer version of a bob) are expected to be one of the biggest haircut trends we'll see this spring. Before officially getting a bixie, Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week in September wearing a flippy lob, and earlier this winter, Hailey Bieber was pictured at the Wuthering Heights premiere wearing a similar cut.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told MC that the lob is usually a hit among people who want something with a softer finish than a blunt bob or a micro bob. It also typically sits at or below the collarbone, allowing you to go shorter without making a huge commitment and sacrificing too much length if you're not ready. “I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” Marjan said.

If you've already refreshed your hair for spring and jumped on the lob trend, read ahead for some styling inspo.