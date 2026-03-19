It's Just Demi Lovato and Her Glossy Lob Haircut Against the World
The It-Girl hairstyle of the season.
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Demi Lovato is reminding me of why you truly can't go wrong with a classic lob haircut.
The singer has been spending time in New York City this week, first with an appearance on The Tonight Show to discuss her new cookbook and tour, and then with a special screening of Tow, the drama she's set to star in alongside Rose Byrne this spring. Lovato attended the event wearing a black leather biker jacket with red stripe details along the sleeves and torso. She paired it with a pleated, black, leather maxi skirt. Earlier this week when she spoke with Jimmy Fallon, she wore her jet black hair in long, early 2000s-style mermaid waves, but this time around she styled her hair in a super-glossy lob with a middle part and a light bend at the ends.
Of course, her makeup was also stunning, as she wore dark eyeliner, a hint of eyeshadow, and a nude lip color.Article continues below
Along with traditional bob haircuts, lobs (which is, really, just a longer version of a bob) are expected to be one of the biggest haircut trends we'll see this spring. Before officially getting a bixie, Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week in September wearing a flippy lob, and earlier this winter, Hailey Bieber was pictured at the Wuthering Heights premiere wearing a similar cut.
Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told MC that the lob is usually a hit among people who want something with a softer finish than a blunt bob or a micro bob. It also typically sits at or below the collarbone, allowing you to go shorter without making a huge commitment and sacrificing too much length if you're not ready. “I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” Marjan said.
If you've already refreshed your hair for spring and jumped on the lob trend, read ahead for some styling inspo.
To get the sleek and straight look, you'll need a flat iron that'll get your hair as smooth as possible.
A quick hair gloss treatment will give your hair some much-needed shine.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.