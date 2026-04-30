Despite what the experts have said, I wasn't fully convinced that the lob would be the haircut of the summer (not with the bixie cut still gaining momentum), but then Tyla made a red carpet appearance this week wearing a stunning lob that made me completely change my mind.

On April 29, some of the biggest names in music assembled in Hollywood for Billboard's Women in Music event. Among them was Tyla, who attended the awards ceremony wearing an animalistic, naked dress designed by Javier Collazo, made from a variety of feathers and featuring large cutouts on the sides and in the back. For her glam, she added rhinestone studs in a pattern along the sides of her torso and back, but what really blew me away was how she styled her hair for the night.

The Truth or Dare singer has been having fun with braided hairstyles over the last several months (remember the braided bob she wore on The Tonight Show?) to the point that they've pretty much become a signature part of her look, but for the Billboard event, Tyla decided to switch things up by wearing her hair in a voluminous lob with springy wand curls.

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Tyla wears a voluminous curly lob to the Billboard Women in Music event on April 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year may have been the year of the cunty little bob, but favor seems to be shifting toward the long bob in 2026. “I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told MC.

Summer's not officially here yet, but a handful of celebrity women have already made the lob their haircut of choice for the season. Katie Holmes, for example, let go of a few inches and stepped out at an event in New York City earlier this month wearing a chic, wavy lob and a slightly lighter hair color. Singer Ciara later attended the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 last week, wearing a bouncy, '90s-style lob, and a few weeks before that, Demi Lovato was also spotted out wearing a glossy, shoulder-length cut.

Lobs are perfect for summer because they're really easy to style and allow you to let go of a few extra inches of length without going too short. To get a curly lob similar to Tyla's, read ahead.

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TOPICS Tyla