Bennifer 2.0 brings us right back to the early aughts—so it’s only fitting that Jennifer Lopez’s latest tribute manicure for Ben Affleck is Y2K-inspired. We’re talking gold, gothic nail stickers, heart designs, and a crest to signify her love. The seriously adorable set is thanks to the craftsmanship of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. He kept the “On the Floor” singer’s base simple with a sheer nude polish, but upped the ante by placing a “J” and “B” initial on Lopez’s ring finger.

“If you know…then you know 🏹. Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo,” Bachik captioned the Instagram photo. While the obsession-worthy nail art was clearly the focal point, Lopez’s massive natural green diamond engagement ring (it’s 8.5 carats, you guys) also took center stage.

Affleck, who previously popped the question to Lopez in 2002, got down on one knee for a second go-round this April. Lopez officially announced that she would be walking down the aisle via her newsletter OntheJLo. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

The green stone, while unquestionably stunning, was a very intentional choice on Affleck’s part. It just so happens to be Lopez’s favorite color. In a previous blog post, Lopez said: “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," she wrote, referring to the Versace dress she wore to the 2002 Grammys. “I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences."

While it’s all to be determined, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lopez’s wedding mani includes a little something green…