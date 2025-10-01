There’s no right way to “do” wellness, but Marie Claire’s Doing Well offers a glimpse into the self-care mantras, therapies, and affirmations practiced by industry trailblazers.

Whether or not you’re a gymnastics fan, there are a few names that have become legendary in the sport's history and American popular culture by extension. One of them is none other than Jordan Chiles. Chiles is a two-time Olympian, author of the best-selling book I’m That Girl, a UCLA student and athlete, and now, the founder of a mentorship organization. The résumé is stacked.

In August, Chiles announced the launch of her latest venture, Shero Athlete Collective. The platform aims to help young women athletes navigate everything from competition to brand deals, with the support of one of the greatest athletes of all time, Chiles herself. As impressive (and busy!) as she is, what people don’t see is the toll that such a hectic schedule and active lifestyle can take on a person’s well-being, a fact that Chiles reiterated during our recent sit-down.

“I’ve been in so many different time zones over the past few weeks, I barely know what time it is,” she jokes, as she snacks on chocolate-covered pretzels. While Chiles is a winner in a very literal sense of the word, she has also championed a wellness routine that keeps her clear-headed and energized for the hectic schedule she’s always navigating. Chiles is a one-woman masterclass in self-prioritization—something that I, and many others I know, struggle with.

Ahead, the gymnastics star shares everything from her refreshing approach to dieting to how she treats naps with a sacred reverence. While dropping some serious gems, Chiles also reveals the products that keep her wellness routine running like a well-oiled machine. Keep scrolling to see everything that makes up an Olympic gymnast’s wellness routine.

I don’t do anything super woo-woo, but lately, I’ve been making sure I put good things in my body and that my mental health is okay. Doing my skincare and hair care routines really brings out my wellness side. I’ve also become very serious about my naps. Even though I have three dogs, I don’t necessarily have human children, so I cherish the ability to take quick naps when I can because it really helps me regulate my nervous system, especially since I’m constantly traveling for work.

I love browsing Pinterest and scrolling aimlessly, but I also watch old videos of myself and my performances. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed by my life and schedule, but for some reason, watching how far I’ve come puts things back into perspective for me. Yes, I’m a two-time Olympian, and I do all these things, but it reminds me of the little girl who wanted to be a great athlete and inspiration. Now, I get to do and be that. So I try to remind myself of how far I’ve truly come.

My morning mantra is the title of my book, ‘I'm That Girl.” It’s the motto I’ve adopted for myself for all of 2024, and it’s one of many affirmations I tell myself. Not every morning will feel the same, but when I need a reminder that I truly am That Girl, I look in the mirror and say things like ‘you're beautiful,’ ‘you're strong,’ ‘you're confident.’ These are words friends or family have said to me, so I try to keep them in mind always.

There are a few items that are priceless to me, so I consider them the most expensive in my routine. My Bible, for example, reminds me that God always has me and that his angels are always watching over me. There’s also my iPad because I love to color. But I’d say my most expensive item in terms of price is probably my designer bag collection. The most expensive one I’ve ever bought is my Chanel flap bag, so that’s likely my most costly.

My support system, including my family and my emotional support dog. They are the people who are always right there behind me and understand what I'm going through. They get how my life is, and that’s something I’m always so thankful for because I know those people will always be in my corner.

I’ve been prioritizing my mental health by really being able to focus on myself. I'm a very kind-hearted gift-giver type of girl. I've been like that my entire life. Now, at 24, I’m starting to realize that life is catching up with me, and I've done so much that it's time to focus on taking care of myself.

I disconnect myself from myself. I know that sounds weird, but I try to separate the Jordan who’s very focused from the one who’s hanging out with her friends. That one is different from the one who’s a dog mom, and that one is different from the one who competes. So really, I’ve been able to decompress by separating my worlds and just being present in the moment.

I’m not super big into wellness trends, but I will say I had to learn to appreciate therapists. I had a sports psychologist when I was younger, and I didn’t like it because I didn’t see the point of talking to someone about my life. However, as I’ve gotten older, therapy has become something that I really advocate for, whether people are involved in sports or not.

I’m not super picky about nutrition per se because my needs are completely different from those of the average person. I'm not a diet person, but I lean toward things that I naturally like and avoid ones I know cause me problems. I’m a big fruit girl, so I eat some kind of fruit almost every day. I also stay away from dairy and milk as much as I can. That process of balance and elimination, if needed, is what works best for me.

I always say it's your body, it's your mind—you choose what to do with it. Now, for me, I just follow the healthiest route. When it's my time, it's my time. I don’t think longevity is a bad thing per se, and I enjoy trying all the beauty products that are meant to help address signs of aging. That said, when it comes to putting things into your body to boost longevity, that’s where I become a little skeptical.

Focus on what your end goal is. I would tell my younger self to just focus on what is good for you and to surround yourself with people who are going to create the same world and space as you. Make sure you can look in the mirror and identify who you are. Identify that you're beautiful and give yourself these affirmations, because authenticity is the greatest thing anyone can have.

