There is one single designer bag that stands above all others: Chanel's Classic Flap. The quilted design has become the holy grail of luxury purchases, a global sign of wealth and opulence rivaled only, in some fashion circles, by the Birkin bag. Virtually every celebrity owns, or has owned, at least one version of the famed Chanel flap. Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham have all toted them over the years, as well a royalty, like Princess Diana and Princess Eugenie.

Lipa, specifically, has owned her fair share. She's got a playful pearl-covered design, but her most beloved has to be the Funky Town Flap Bag. The "Dance the Night" singer wears the posh bag regularly, having once again put it on display just this week in an Instagram post. A campy twist on Chanel's classic design, hers boasts the signature boxy shape, but with a dramatic, oversized chain-and-leather strap.

Dua Lipa wears the Funky Town Flap Bag from Chanel's 2022 collection. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The style comes from Chanel's 2022 collection and is now only available on the second-hand market—but don't worry, there are plenty of styles to choose from (lavender, ivory, black denim, hot pink, and more).

The phrase "funky town" could be applied to the rest of her outfit, as well. Lipa was in full chaos mode (respectfully), fearlessly mixing colors, prints, and aesthetics. She wore a black-and-white printed mini dress with a pleated skirt and bib collar, which the pop star then styled with a pair of floral boots.

Hers were a gray leather pair from Acne Studios printed with yellow florals, making them a surprisingly springy shoe choice. Combined with Lipa's posh handbag and green-and-pink sunglasses, her outfit was a delightful mishmash of vibes. But don't get it twisted: With a Chanel flap on her shoulder, this outfit was also the most opulent.

