Dua Lipa's $7,000 Chanel Flap Bag Is a Campy Take On the Classic

Get a bag that can do both.

dua lipa at the rock and roll hall of fame 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

There is one single designer bag that stands above all others: Chanel's Classic Flap. The quilted design has become the holy grail of luxury purchases, a global sign of wealth and opulence rivaled only, in some fashion circles, by the Birkin bag. Virtually every celebrity owns, or has owned, at least one version of the famed Chanel flap. Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham have all toted them over the years, as well a royalty, like Princess Diana and Princess Eugenie.

Lipa, specifically, has owned her fair share. She's got a playful pearl-covered design, but her most beloved has to be the Funky Town Flap Bag. The "Dance the Night" singer wears the posh bag regularly, having once again put it on display just this week in an Instagram post. A campy twist on Chanel's classic design, hers boasts the signature boxy shape, but with a dramatic, oversized chain-and-leather strap.

dua lipa wears a white dress, chanel flap bag, and floral boots

Dua Lipa wears the Funky Town Flap Bag from Chanel's 2022 collection.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The style comes from Chanel's 2022 collection and is now only available on the second-hand market—but don't worry, there are plenty of styles to choose from (lavender, ivory, black denim, hot pink, and more).

Chanel Black Quilted Lambskin CC Funky Town Large Flap Aged Gold Hardware, 2022
Chanel Black Quilted Lambskin CC Funky Town Large Flap

The phrase "funky town" could be applied to the rest of her outfit, as well. Lipa was in full chaos mode (respectfully), fearlessly mixing colors, prints, and aesthetics. She wore a black-and-white printed mini dress with a pleated skirt and bib collar, which the pop star then styled with a pair of floral boots.

Hers were a gray leather pair from Acne Studios printed with yellow florals, making them a surprisingly springy shoe choice. Combined with Lipa's posh handbag and green-and-pink sunglasses, her outfit was a delightful mishmash of vibes. But don't get it twisted: With a Chanel flap on her shoulder, this outfit was also the most opulent.

Shop Floral Boots Inspired By Dua Lipa

Liberty Black Ladies Tall Floral Light Blue Western Boots Lb-7129148a
Liberty Black Ladies Tall Floral Light Blue Western Boots Lb-7129148a

Aria Cowboy Boot
Coach Aria Cowboy Boot

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot

Loeffler Randall Wilder Cowboy Boot
Loeffler Randall Wilder Cowboy Boot

Jolene Boot - Blueberry Buttermilk
Lane Jolene Boot

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

