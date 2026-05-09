The first Monday in May usually gets all the attention online—especially when it comes to anything fashion- and beauty-related. And no matter your opinion on this year’s festivities, there’s no denying that the Met Gala always serves some of the best beauty inspo out there. Tyla’s embellished feather nails, Naomi Osaka’s red claw look, and Emma Chamberlain’s watercolor masterpiece—the manicure game was top-tier this year.

But to give everyone some reprieve from Met coverage, I decided to challenge myself to find nail looks outside the storied front steps of the Metropolitan Museum. It wasn't too hard to do (thank the beauty gods), and some of these looks might be the most fun yet. I’ve found the coolest silver and chrome decals that every cool girl I know will be rocking this summer. There are plenty of fresh and bright colors that I want for all my summer nail looks. There’s even more water droplet nails to confirm my suspicions that we’ve got the new It mani on the horizon. Inspiration, as it turns out, really is everywhere if you look hard enough.

Below are 10 of the best nail looks of the week—non-Met Gala edition.

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Labradorite Metallics

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Inspired by her labradorite beetle ring, nail artist Ivana Ljoljic created this mesmerizing mix of metallics that shimmers in all the right places. Ljolic uses gold, blue, and green metal shades as a base and dresses it up with abstract black lines to elevate the entire mani.

Spotted Fashion

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Nail artist Stacey Carter tells Marie Claire that the inspiration for this chic spotted nail is just trying to make something chicer. “[It] was the polka dot trend, but make it fashion forward and artsy,” Carter says. She draws on multi-size black dots on a bare base and added butter yellow along the edges to frame the look.

Liquid Metal

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These nails are just so cool. Created by Vanity Projects nail artist Tomoya , these raised metal decals look so fluid and abstract, it makes for the perfect liquid metal manicure. Set against a cool-toned turquoise base, the metal detail really pops.

Silver-Plated

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I’ve come across the coolest chrome nails on my feed this week. A mix of pretty silver decals (butterflies, bows, sea shells, and more), this mani created by nail artist Lola Rudelou is a modern chrome look that’s a real bold statement.

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Summer Watermelon

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I love a beaded moment and nail artist San Sung Kim is currently the queen of the beaded mani. This watermelon look is so intricate and visually stunning, but also makes for the perfect summer nail design.

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Funky Details

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Nail artist Annie mixes creamy muted blues, greens, and purples with cool silver decals for funky mismatched mani that’s really intriguing and stylish.

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Droplet French

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I’ve become a really big fan of droplet nails as of late, and adding this look to my 3D nail design mood board. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dresses up brightly-colored French tips with dots and fun water drop decals to freshen up a classic design.

Summer Mix

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I love a good mix match nail, and this look from nail artist Chi at NDAO Shoreditch salon is my new go-to this summer. Abstract curves, swirls, and designs with shades of purple, blues, yellow, and reds, for something super fun and energetic.

Groovy Drops

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Another win for droplet nails, content creator Alanna Doherty sports these adorable multi-colored French nails with a singular water droplet detail. Created by nail artist Bethany Walker , these nails are a delightful burst of color that I’ve been desperately seeking to infuse into my normally basic palette.

Spiky Details

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For a real avant-garde bold nail, turn to this look from celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo . It’s got a pink and nude aura base with raised spikes that are a real conversation starter.

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