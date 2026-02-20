Emily DiDonato Says the Key to Feeling Sexy Is Her Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Emily DiDonato is one of those models who has managed to translate her fashion and beauty-world credibility into real influence online. With well over a decade of working for some of the biggest brands around the world, and now boasting nearly three million followers across Instagram and TikTok, the model has taken her narrative into her own hands, covering a wide range of topics in her content, from fashion and wellness to motherhood. Still, it’s her love of beauty that has landed her in her latest role: Global ambassador for Vichy Laboratoires.

“This partnership was a no-brainer for me,” DiDonato tells me during our recent sit-down in Paris. “Vichy was really looking for an actual partner, not just a face. They wanted to embrace me and who I was at my core.” A self-described “health and wellness girly,” DiDonato felt particularly drawn to the partnership because of her long history with the brand. “When I was younger and going back and forth to Europe to model, I loved going to the French pharmacy,” DiDonato says. “It’s where I was first introduced to Vichy as a brand.” The evolution into an ambassador felt fitting and “very organic,” DiDonato added, saying she feels especially proud of the brand’s commitment to efficacious formulas that truly deliver results.

“It’s such a dermatology-backed, science-driven brand,” she says. “There's so much research behind every single one of their products, which is always extremely important to me—the product has to work.” The renowned model knows a thing or two about maintaining a solid beauty routine, especially since she regularly travels to different continents and timezones, which can take a serious toll on your skin. In the midst of it all, she’s also pregnant with her third child, so her beauty routine has been integral to keeping her grounded.

Ahead, the new Vichy ambassador explains the rituals, mantras, and products that help her feel her best. If you want a sneak peek into the psyche of a supermodel, keep reading to see how DiDonato gets In The Mood.

“My favorite phrases to think about in the morning are: ‘I can do this. I can handle anything that comes my way. I am capable. I'm strong.’ It depends on the day, but I journal pretty much every day, and I always write something along those lines. It’s very grounding to know that I have strength and can handle whatever the day throws at me.”

“For me, in general, it's always going to be a boiling hot shower, which I think is not a good beauty tip because I think they say not to do that. Still, my bathroom has become my sanctuary since I’ve become a mom. A shower or bath gives me a moment to reset, and afterward, I slather the Vichy Mineral 89 serum all over my face because my skin is super dry.

As for what I use in the shower, I try to do some sort of exfoliation about two to three times per week, and I absolutely love the Rare Beauty one. Ambience-wise, I really love lighting candles, listening to music (Bad Bunny is my favorite right now), and just slowing down to really take time to cater to my body. You have to set your own mood and your own tone. And sometimes I forget because I'm rushing—I have kids. It's crazy. I'm like, I can make this a nice moment for myself. Let me just do that.”

"I adore the [Vichy] Dercos line. This is really not sexy, but I have a really dry scalp, and for some reason, it started after I had my kids. I’m not sure if it’s hormones or something else, but the anti-dandruff line has been my favorite product from the brand for helping combat flakes. It’s not sexy at all, but my friends and family constantly ask me what actually works from the brand since I’ve signed with Vichy, and I cannot stop recommending it. It’s phenomenal."

“I was the face of Armani's Acqua di Gioia a long time ago, so I always have a massive stock of that, and I love it. I also really enjoy Armani’s My Way and Prada Paradoxe. Then, my husband goes absolutely feral for Mugler’s Alien, so that’s his favorite on me.”

“For me, it’s all about the eyes. When I want to go alluring, I usually do some sort of winged liner or some sort of smokey eye and really let that speak for itself. I love The Necessary Eyeshadow palette from Ilia because it has more browns and burgundys, which I find really complements my blue eyes.”

“I feel the most secure with my hair down and wavy as it is. But if I'm going by what I get the most compliments on, it's a slick back.”

“I love Bubble Bath by OPI.”

“I tend to do the whole regimen, but that's because my routine is so simple. Even in my younger years, when I would go out much later and for much longer, I always did my skincare routine and usually took a shower when I got home. So for me, I really keep it simple with a cleanser, a serum, and a moisturizer. Using the Lift Active Line definitely keeps everything streamlined and easy. Then, especially at night, I double back on my Mineral 89 Hydrating Serum. It’s fantastic.”

“With age, my favorite thing that comes with it is so cliché, but the wisdom and the appreciation that comes with getting older and feeling more solid and grounded in yourself. I wish I could go back to the experiences and things I did when I was younger, because I felt so overwhelmed and frantic when I was a young model. Being in Paris reminds me of years where I just felt so out of it and juvenile, and now I can really appreciate the things that I get to do and experience. I have this time. I need to appreciate it. Aging makes me look forward to the wisdom and grounding feelings that come with experience.”

“My mom has a saying called K.I.S.S.—keep it simple, stupid. It’s the one thing that I always continue to return to, whether it's body, hair, or skin. It's keeping it really, really simple, something you can actually do every single day. I do think that the consistency of it all really makes a difference. I feel like that's a really boring answer, but that is kind of how it works. It's just like I always come back to it. Anytime I overcomplicate anything, I'm like, this isn't working. I look worse. I feel worse. I'm overwhelmed.”

Shop Emily DiDonato's Beauty Routine

