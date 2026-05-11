From now on, whenever I'm in serious need of some summer nail inspiration, I'm only looking to Jordan Chiles.

The Olympic gymnast and Dancing with the Stars alum turned 25 last month, and she celebrated the milestone by throwing herself a star-studded birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Per the photos, the party had a '90s theme, which would explain why Chiles wore a baggy jeans and a matching jacket that were both spray-painted with pastel colors. She paired it with an airbrushed tank top and a white bandana, and in true Jordan Chiles fashion, she got especially creative with her manicure for the night.

The athlete has spoken before about wearing complex nail designs (while competing and otherwise) as a way to express herself, so it should come as on surprise that her birthday manicure was as out-of-the-box as it gets. To ring in the occasion, Chiles wore long, square nails with a French manicure design that swapped out traditional white tips for different, more vibrant colors on each nail, from pink to blue to lime green. Looking closely at the photos, it also looks like each nail features a 3D gel design and tiny studs.

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Jordan Chiles wears a rainbow manicure to her 25th birthday party on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This would make the second vintage manicure Chiles has worn to ring in her birthday. After her party, she shared a few photos from a recent shoot where she's seen wearing another square manicure, only this time, it's another French design on shorter nails with thick, white tips and studded flowers glued on top.

The French manicure is a design you can never go wrong with, since it's insanely easy to customize with a variety of colors, not to mention that the nude base makes it easier to hide the awkward growth in between manicures. To copy Chiles's rainbow look, read ahead for some tips.

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