Jordan Chiles's Rainbow French Manicure Is Summer Personified
White tips are so boring.
From now on, whenever I'm in serious need of some summer nail inspiration, I'm only looking to Jordan Chiles.
The Olympic gymnast and Dancing with the Stars alum turned 25 last month, and she celebrated the milestone by throwing herself a star-studded birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Per the photos, the party had a '90s theme, which would explain why Chiles wore a baggy jeans and a matching jacket that were both spray-painted with pastel colors. She paired it with an airbrushed tank top and a white bandana, and in true Jordan Chiles fashion, she got especially creative with her manicure for the night.
The athlete has spoken before about wearing complex nail designs (while competing and otherwise) as a way to express herself, so it should come as on surprise that her birthday manicure was as out-of-the-box as it gets. To ring in the occasion, Chiles wore long, square nails with a French manicure design that swapped out traditional white tips for different, more vibrant colors on each nail, from pink to blue to lime green. Looking closely at the photos, it also looks like each nail features a 3D gel design and tiny studs.
This would make the second vintage manicure Chiles has worn to ring in her birthday. After her party, she shared a few photos from a recent shoot where she's seen wearing another square manicure, only this time, it's another French design on shorter nails with thick, white tips and studded flowers glued on top.
The French manicure is a design you can never go wrong with, since it's insanely easy to customize with a variety of colors, not to mention that the nude base makes it easier to hide the awkward growth in between manicures. To copy Chiles's rainbow look, read ahead for some tips.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.