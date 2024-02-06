Last week, Keke Palmer had bangs. This week she doesn't. Last week, Keke Palmer was also a brunette. This week, she's test-driving a new red shade.

While attending a party in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, Keke Palmer showed off a dark-red hair color. Set against a red dress, red gloves, and even red eyebrows, the dynamic hue was on head-to-toe display, literally. Not quite as bright as Megan Fox's recent take on red, it most closely resembles the dark hue Dua Lipa premiered last October. If you need a 2024 food-themed trend name to understand the style, "cherry cola" fits the shade.

Cut just past her shoulders and styled in a side part with a slight curl, the Nope star's hairstyle was the work of Keshaun Williamson , known as the Lace Assassin. As the professional's name suggests, the hair was actually a lace-front wig by hair company Kendra's Boutique. Williamson used adhesive from The Hair Diagram to lay the wig—which didn't show any signs it wasn't Palmer's natural hair, no matter how far the cameras zoomed in on her hairline.

In his Instagram Story, Williamson joked that the look was "Getty approved," meaning the lace wasn't visible in even a super high-res photo.

"Lady in RED," wrote Williamson in a post, tagging the hair companies and the rest of Palmer's glam team: makeup artist Kenya Alexis and stylist Seth Chernoff, who outfitted the 30-year-old in her satin and mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Keke Palmer was a vision in red at the SZA + TDE Official Grammy After Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her own post from the evening, Palmer showed off a full-body snap of her look, which revealed she'd continued the red theme to her tights and Jimmy Choo heels.

"The pressure is pressuring my Virgo friend," commented Saweetie on Palmer's post, while a fan wrote that the look was "giving Jessica Rabbit."

Lady in red, indeed.