Megan Fox's Fiery Red Bob Was Inspired by Linda Evangelista

While a great blowout can steal the show on its own, a great blowout paired with a fresh color is something else entirely. Add new bangs and some dramatic hair accessories, and I don't know if it's possible to level up more—especially if you're already Megan Fox.

On Wednesday, September 8, Fox hit the streets of New York to promote her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous . For her launch events, the actress wore her locks in a bright, crimson bob, eventually accessorizing the flipped-out cut with bangs and realistic-looking butterfly clips. Fox's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, offered some insight into the look on his Instagram, sharing that the style was inspired by another famous beauty: model Linda Evangelista.

"I wanted to create something iconic inspired by the beautiful red hair of Linda Evangelista," Giannetos wrote in his post, noting he'd added a modern element to the style to match the Jennifer's Body star's personality.

To get the look, the hairstylist started by spraying her hair with Uberliss Frizz Elixir, helping her protect her locks from the humidity. Next, he blow-dried her short red strands with a round brush and used a one-and-a-quarter inch curling iron to give the ends some bend.

After toussling her hair with his fingers, Giannetos added hairspray for a little texture and pinned the blue and purple butterflies in. The writer's makeup—which included the prettiest pink lipgloss and some major highlighter—was the work of Clarissa Luna, who called the theme "monochromatic soft glow."

While we learned to love Fox as a brunette, it's evident she can do no wrong when it comes to color. How poetic is that?