Kendall Jenner’s Hair at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show Was Easily Six Inches Tall

I’m well aware that fashion is the main character at Paris Fashion Week (obviously). But beauty is the supporting act—and at the Schiaparelli fashion show on Thursday, September 28, the glam was a true star. The overall aesthetic was elevated yet classic—there were red lips, smoky eyes, some slicked back hair, and a bit of bangs. But then, there was Kendall Jenner. The model closed the show with quite a dramatic look. Her form-fitting, red strapless midi-dress was breathtaking, but her over-the-top hair undoubtably gave the ensemble an extra edge.

Unlike the other models on the runway, Jenner’s hair was sky-high. We’re talking at least six inches in height, making the model tower over six feet. The bouffant-esque blowout was part-less, instead being brushed back into a high and full style reminiscent of the ‘50s beauty standard. Think: Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The model’s makeup was slightly more relaxed, complete with sparkly highlighter across her cheekbones, a nude lip, and very soft smoky eye complete with a sharp winged liner.

Jenner has been busy over the past few days, making her rounds before the end of fashion month. She graced the runway at Versace during Milan Fashion Week, sat front row at the Gucci fashion show, and has been serving up some top-notch street style inspiration. Despite being the model of the family, Kenny isn’t the only Jenner making headlines during Paris fashion week.

In fact, Kylie Jenner was all we could talk about just a few hours ago. The Kylie Cosmetics founder debuted a set of French girl side bangs at the Acne Studios fashion show. That in mind, it appears the bangs were faux, because by the time the Schiaparelli show rolled around (of course she went, sisters support sisters), the fringe seemingly disappeared.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all seem to have skipped out on festivities this year, but with a few days left, it’s still possible they’ll make a surprise appearance.