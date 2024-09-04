Each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has a signature style. Kendall Jenner is particularly known for having long, sleek hair that reaches her bust—a look that she's kept relatively consistent during her years in the limelight. Today, however, she debuted a radically new, Kris Jenner-esque pixie cut in the name of a Calvin Klein ad.

Jenner's shaggy pixie cut hearkens back to the 1990s, when stars such as Halle Berry, Winona Ryder, and Cameron Diaz championed the look. The edgy '90s haircut matches the energy of Calvin Klein's new campaign, which aims to breathe fresh air into the brand's striking yet minimalist designs. Jenner models a collection including slip dresses, a wool overcoat, and pleated trousers—all nods to '90s style. The pieces make Jenner's haircut all the more apt, though it's unclear whether she styled her hair for the shoot specifically.

Jenner's pixie cut may usher in yet another '90s beauty revival. (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein's newest collection includes wardrobe essentials like intimates, outerwear, and formal wear. (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

While this isn't Kendall's first project with Calvin Klein (she began working with the brand in 2015, when she was featured in a Calvin Klein jeans ad), the model's transformative cut makes this instance especially memorable. Jenner noted in a press release that despite how long she's worked with the brand, she "still get[s] so excited to work with the team for each campaign." This shoot, in particular, gave her the chance to "tap into that classic sensuality that they are known for"—a quality that's evident in the shots, many of which show Jenner pairing undergarments with outerwear, business attire, and leather.

Jenner's new look embodies the edgy, nostalgic sensuality of Calvin Klein's fall campaign. (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Jenner lounges on the beach in L.A. donning a combination of intimate and business apparel. (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Photographer Mert Alas shot and directed the campaign, which shows Jenner wearing the new designs on the beach in Los Angeles. In each shot, her shaggy pixie cut shines, falling in chic, choppy layers around her face and onto her forehead. In countless comments on both Alas and Jenner's Instagram posts, fans marvel at the resemblance between Kendall and her mother, Kris, given her new hair.

Jenner's shaggy cut may usher in a new age of the celebrity pixie cut. But if you're not ready to make such a dramatic chop, you can channel Jenner's sultry photoshoot by exploring Calvin Klein's new collection, which debuted today and will continue to roll out throughout the fall season.