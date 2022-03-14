How to Recreate Kristen Stewart's '90s Runway-Inspired Hairstyle From the Critics Choice Awards

Kristen Stewartarrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty/Steve Granitz)
Kristen Stewart: indie darling, teenage heartthrob, Academy Awards nominee, fiancée, Chanel ambassador, hairfluencer.

Stewart has obviously always been gorgeous and served incredible red-carpet looks, but her Spencer era is honestly next-level. While promoting and celebrating the movie, the star has alternated between her classic Chanel ensembles, casual chic, cool-girl outfits, and more classic red carpet looks, and rocked every single one.

But one particular point of interest has been the actress' hair. After a brief strawberry blonde phase in the late summer, Stewart is now sporting slightly lighter blonde locks, which—more often than not—have been styled in asymmetrical 'dos for premieres and awards shows. (Although, let's not forget the fabulous ponytail below.)

Kristen Stewart speaks onstage at the American Riviera Award tribute during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on March 04, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California

(Image credit: Getty/Tibrina Hobson)

In their latest iteration, Kristen Stewart and her wonderful hair made an appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on March 13. The Best Actress nominee wore her mid-length blonde hair in a structured, asymmetrical style, with glamorous waves.

She was styled by Adir Abergel using Virtue products, who took inspiration from the '90s in general, and supermodel Nadja Auermann in particular. "Classic, yet undone, I wanted to create a modern and elevated style for Kristen that was reminiscent of 90s runway," Abergel said.

And if you're looking to recreate Stewart's gorgeous hairdo at home, here's how Abergel did it, as shared by Virtue:

"Adir began the look by applying Virtue Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mousse to Kristen’s roots to build a strong foundation for the look.

"After completely drying Kristen’s hair on medium heat, Adir used a 1.25” curling iron to create an old school set of curls throughout Kristen’s hair.

"Once the curls were cooled and set, Adir backcombed the hair to Kristen’s right side and brushed it into a cascading and undone style.

"By adding a combination of Virtue Un-Frizz Cream and Healing Oil all over Kristen’s hair, Adir was able to provide height and movement to the style, while allowing it to feel undone, yet modern with the perfect amount of shine."

Kristen Stewartarrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Steve Granitz)

Abergel created the look to match Stewart's gorgeous gown, a sparkly, strappy, '90s-y affair by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kristen Stewart attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Stewart attended the event with fiancée Dylan Meyer, who looked equally stunning in an off-white satin suit.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer with FIJI Water at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Stefanie Keenan)
