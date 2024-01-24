Kylie Jenner Dyed Her Hair Pink, So Now Pretty Much Everybody Wants to Dye Their Hair Pink

We're not even a month into 2024, and Kylie Jenner is already changing the beauty game—not that it's a new concept for the mogul.
Jenner has never shied away from colorful hair in the past, including dip-dyed blue, icy pink, green, and turquoise. From hair to makeup (the lip kits!), she has proven to be one of the most influential women in beauty and fashion.
This time, she shocked fans by uploading photos of her return to pink hair. This is now apparently known as her "King Kylie" era, referencing the period of Jenner's life between 2015 and 2017.
Data from Fresha, a beauty and wellness marketplace, has shown that Jenner is literally setting trends as she goes. We knew that in theory, but now we have numbers to back it up.
After Jenner revealed her new pink hair, searches for "pink hair dye" increased more than 14 times the average search volume. Yes, 14 times.
Online searches for "Kylie Jenner pink hair" have seen a 1,086 percent increase worldwide, proving that the world is loving this new trend, and perhaps finding a photo to bring their own hairdresser. The influence of Jenner is astounding.
“Kylie has never been shy when it comes to her hair and certainly uses it as a way of expression, which seems to be sparking others to follow in her footsteps," a spokesperson from Fresha said. "This form of expression through color is known as dopamine beauty, and it can work wonders for positively impacting our emotions and feelings."
They added that “The impact that celebrities such as Kylie Jenner have is sensational, and the influence Kylie has on her younger fans will also help to shape them and aid them into becoming creative and expressive in their own way, just as she does.”
Perhaps she'll influence her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to go pink as well.
This, of course, isn't the only time that Jenner has proven herself to be the ultimate trendsetter.
Back in 2018, she tweeted (yes, it was still Twitter back then!) her feelings about Snapchat and wrote, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me...ugh this is so sad."
A seemingly harmless tweet caused an 8 percent (read: not small) drop in Snapchat shares. Yikes. From a tweet!
Jenner has learned to use this influential power to her benefit, with various companies like Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, Kylie Swim, and her newest launch, Khy, resting firmly on her massive influence.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
