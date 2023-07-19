Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Knotted Headband $195 at Lele Sadoughi

The Promise

You'd have to be living under a boulder to not know that Mattel partnered with countless brands for the debut of the highly-anticipated Barbie film. And if the brands didn't officially collaborate, they still tapped into Barbiecore hardcore, offering a smorgasbord of pink merchandise at every turn.

To be clear, I'm not the biggest Barbie fan (at least not since my pre-teen days) so most of the paraphernalia is lost on me. Sure, I love pink lipstick as much as the next beauty editor, but does the world need a Barbie-themed toothbrush, face mask, and even pink doggie treats? Let me be curt. No.

So you can imagine my delight when Lele Sadoughi partnered with Barbie to debut a series of fashion-forward headbands. I thought, Finally a brand I can get behind that artfully celebrates the Barbie craze. For those unfamiliar, Lisa "Lele" Sadoughi’s headbands aren't your garden variety plastic hair accessory topped with a bow. Her headbands are unique and loudly speak to the brand philosophy: open, bold and tactile.

Through the years, Sadoughi garnered most of her industry experience working closely with Rebecca Taylor, Tory Burch, and eventually J.Crew where she crafted the label's costume jewelry collection. By 2012, the Texas native debuted her own brand, securing attention from A-listers like Kate Hudson, J.Lo, and Zendaya. Today, her headbands are regularly rated the “most comfortable in the market.”

Why I’m Obsessed

I’ve been wearing a blowout quite regularly this summer; hats and headbands are my go-tos on beach days or when I want to cover my curly edges that are fighting for respectability. For me, throwing on a headband is my favorite part of my morning routine because I instantly look put together. Unlike skincare that typically takes months to see results (or makeup that you have to trial run to get right) wearing a flashy headband gives me the instant gratification I desperately need from time to time.

On the surface, Sadoughi's crystal star knotted headband looks like the jeweled aesthetic of our dreams—custom-made 14k gold plated stars, charms, and beads are artfully placed throughout—but an ingenious narrative lives in the construction of the accessory. The magic comes down to its padded silhouette which is so incredibly comfortable it feels like you're wearing a hug; the one-inch band gently grips your head and the ends don’t dig into your scalp. The best part is that the no-slip lining ensures no snagging of pesky flyways. Genius!

Personally, I also adore that Sadoughi was able to grasp a feminine, Barbie aesthetic without diving into the pink aesthetic. The light blue hue gives it an elevated vibe that also feels unexpected—you'll be able to stand out at your summer fêtes amongst your fellow Barbies. The headband is peak it-girl aesthetic—sophisticated, innovative, and all-around chic—is everything a modern woman craves. And, that's the vibe the former Barbie enthusiast in me always wanted.