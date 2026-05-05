Angela Bassett's Smokey Eyeshadow Puts All of My Neutral Eye Makeup to Shame
Getting rid of all of my nude eye makeup after this.
If you ever thought that dark, smokey eye makeup was just a relic of early 2000s beauty trends, just know that Angela Bassett is making a very strong case for its comeback.
The 9-1-1 actress was a guest at Lancôme's Longevity MD dinner in New York City over the weekend, where she wore a body-hugging, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline underneath a fur coat with leopard print pattern. But it wasn't even her fiery red ensemble that stopped me in my tracks, it was her makeup.
Bassett's makeup for the night was a slight departure from the softer glam that she typically wears for red carpet events. On this night, she wore the smokiest of smokey eyes that featured dark eyeshadow along with black eyeliner on her waterline and black mascara. She kept her lip color muted with a glossy nude shade.Article continues below
Over the last handful of years, the trend cycle has been dominated by the "clean girl" makeup look, but grungy glam is slowly making a comeback. Last month, Zendaya attended the New York City premiere for The Drama wearing a metallic blue smokey eye, and before that, she wore a dark cat eye to the Paris premiere. It's a look that's pretty easy to pull off, especially if you already wear darker mascara and eyeliner colors regularly. To get an immovable smokey eye on your own at home, read ahead for a few tips.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.