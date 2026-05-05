If you ever thought that dark, smokey eye makeup was just a relic of early 2000s beauty trends, just know that Angela Bassett is making a very strong case for its comeback.

The 9-1-1 actress was a guest at Lancôme's Longevity MD dinner in New York City over the weekend, where she wore a body-hugging, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline underneath a fur coat with leopard print pattern. But it wasn't even her fiery red ensemble that stopped me in my tracks, it was her makeup.

Bassett's makeup for the night was a slight departure from the softer glam that she typically wears for red carpet events. On this night, she wore the smokiest of smokey eyes that featured dark eyeshadow along with black eyeliner on her waterline and black mascara. She kept her lip color muted with a glossy nude shade.

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Angela Bassett attends a Lancôme event in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last handful of years, the trend cycle has been dominated by the "clean girl" makeup look, but grungy glam is slowly making a comeback. Last month, Zendaya attended the New York City premiere for The Drama wearing a metallic blue smokey eye, and before that, she wore a dark cat eye to the Paris premiere. It's a look that's pretty easy to pull off, especially if you already wear darker mascara and eyeliner colors regularly. To get an immovable smokey eye on your own at home, read ahead for a few tips.

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TOPICS makeup