Doja Cat has never been one to shy away from fun glam, and I, for one, am always grateful. The rapper is a member of the Host Committee for the 2026 Met Gala, so, of course, she is one of the evening's VIPs. The theme of the evening is "Costume Art," which pays homage to the intersection of fashion and history and is also the name of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibition. Of course, the rapper is on theme with a gown that is a stunning work of structural, latex-inspired art, and that is also so nude that it almost blends into her skin. That being said, her eye look is the star of her glam, featuring a razor-sharp wing and immaculate cut crease.

Her makeup was done by longtime artist Ivan Núñez using M.A.C. Cosmetics. The look was a peach-toned dream, with the punchy shade sheered out on her cheeks to blend easily into her bronzer. She also wore a lip color and eyeshadow with the coolest graphic winged liner in the same color palette, keeping on theme with her monochromatic fashion moment. The makeup was complemented by gorgeous blonde waves that swished behind her as she walked, as well as ultra-realistic coffin-shaped nails that acted as the perfect accessory.

Doja Cat attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The night is only just getting started, so expect more celebrities to bring the heat for what is always one of the year's most highly anticipated events. Keep up with all the beauty moments via Marie Claire's live beauty blog, and shop a few products below that will help you easily get Doja Cat's look.

Shop Doja Cat's Met Gala Glam

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