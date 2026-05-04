The Best Beauty Moments on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Bring Neon Eyeshadow, Mermaid Hair, and Grunge Glam
These looks left me speechless.
The first Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala, is perhaps my favorite day of the year. A walk down Park Avenue (if you're brave enough) reveals swarms of paparazzi are stationed outside every hotel on the Upper East Side, and stealthy celebs sneaking around behind entourages of black umbrellas. And inside those hotel suites? That's where the glamour really happens.
With the year's theme, "Costume Art," and an accompanying dress code "Fashion is Art," the beauty looks were almost pre-determined to be above and beyond. Which, candidly, is exactly what beauty should always be. That being said, it's The Met. So the glam packed an extra punch.
As celebrities, singers, socialites, and fashion fixtures make their way to The Met, the Marie Claire Beauty Team will be here—reporting on the best beauty looks of the evening and sharing product breakdowns. Make sure to check in all night, too, as we'll be updating this story in real time.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain never, ever disappoints at the Met Gala. She's not going to play it safe at a big event. Case in point? This matte, gothic glam, made even edgier with a platinum pixie and bleached eyebrows.
Ashley Graham
If I do say so myself, Marie Claire picked a particularly fashionable Motherhood cover star. The model arrived at the red carpet with wet-looking hair (I'll never get tired of this look), and incredibly fresh and dewy glam. Can we also talk about the glow on her clavicle?
Cara Delevingne
Gothic glam is shaping up to be a big trend for the evening. This smokey eye and dusty rose lip is just complete perfection. And this finger waved bixie? Dare I say it's even better?
Zoë Kravitz
I refuse to ever hide my baby hairs ever again. These to-the-eyebrow wispy pieces on Zoë Kravitz completely make this half-up, half-down updo.
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Venus Williams
The tennis pro doesn't mess around with red carpet glam. My favorite part of her look? She ditched her usual matte lip in favor of this clear gloss.
Sunday Rose Kidman
Nicole Kidman's daughter brought pink eyeshadow to the red carpet and I am very much in support. Add the foot-long extensions in? And it's a 10/10 Met Gala glam.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.