The first Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala , is perhaps my favorite day of the year. A walk down Park Avenue (if you're brave enough) reveals swarms of paparazzi are stationed outside every hotel on the Upper East Side, and stealthy celebs sneaking around behind entourages of black umbrellas. And inside those hotel suites? That's where the glamour really happens.

With the year's theme, "Costume Art," and an accompanying dress code "Fashion is Art," the beauty looks were almost pre-determined to be above and beyond. Which, candidly, is exactly what beauty should always be. That being said, it's The Met. So the glam packed an extra punch.

As celebrities, singers, socialites, and fashion fixtures make their way to The Met, the Marie Claire Beauty Team will be here—reporting on the best beauty looks of the evening and sharing product breakdowns. Make sure to check in all night, too, as we'll be updating this story in real time.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain never, ever disappoints at the Met Gala. She's not going to play it safe at a big event. Case in point? This matte, gothic glam, made even edgier with a platinum pixie and bleached eyebrows.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If I do say so myself, Marie Claire picked a particularly fashionable Motherhood cover star. The model arrived at the red carpet with wet-looking hair (I'll never get tired of this look), and incredibly fresh and dewy glam. Can we also talk about the glow on her clavicle?

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gothic glam is shaping up to be a big trend for the evening. This smokey eye and dusty rose lip is just complete perfection. And this finger waved bixie? Dare I say it's even better?

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I refuse to ever hide my baby hairs ever again. These to-the-eyebrow wispy pieces on Zoë Kravitz completely make this half-up, half-down updo.

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Venus Williams

Venus Williams at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tennis pro doesn't mess around with red carpet glam. My favorite part of her look? She ditched her usual matte lip in favor of this clear gloss.

Sunday Rose Kidman

Sunday Rose at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's daughter brought pink eyeshadow to the red carpet and I am very much in support. Add the foot-long extensions in? And it's a 10/10 Met Gala glam.