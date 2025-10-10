If there's any makeup trend I'll never get tired of, it's the smokey eye. I've been a devotee since my days doing my own makeup as college dancer (we don't have to get into that), and Sarah Jessica Parker is reminding me exactly why I'm a fan.

The And Just Like That actress was photographed in New York City on Oct. 8 while attending the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. For the event, she looked like a literal angel on earth wearing an Iris van Herpen design that featured a cream mini dress with black netting on top and three-dimensional wings that extended on either side. As to be expected, Parker's glam was equally as fabulous: she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part and wore dark, smokey eye makeup. It really gave chic Black Swan.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala on Oct. 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker's never been afraid of a dark eye makeup moment. Last year, while attending the London after party for her play, Plaza Suite, she wore smokey makeup with an added a bit of shimmer.

The smokey eye was a staple on red carpets in the early 2000s since it was a go-to for people looking to add some extra drama and flair to their makeup looks, but it's a classic look that's never really gone out of style since it's so easy to customize and can be as dramatic or as dialed back as you want it to be.

To get Sarah Jessica Parker's look at home, read ahead to shop a few of my favorite eye products for creating a red carpet-worthy smokey eye.

Hung Vanngo Color Story Eyeshadow Palette $49 at Sephora For a classic black smokey eye, grab this palette that's full of highly-pigmented colors that glide on with ease. Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette $35 at Sephora Go for this palette if you want to add a dash of extra color to your eyes without going too dark. Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Eyeliner $35 at Sephora This soft eyeliner goes on with ease and will stay in place without budging all day. Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara $29 at Sephora Don't forget your lashes! This formula is buildable and allows you to add volume without your lashes clumping together. Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volumizing and Curling Mascara $29 at Sephora For even more volume, grab this mascara. It comes with a curved brush that allows for more precision when applying, and it features jojoba wax to condition your lashes.