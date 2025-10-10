Sarah Jessica Parker Gala Glam Proves Why I'll Always Be a Smokey Eye Lover
I'll never get tired of it.
If there's any makeup trend I'll never get tired of, it's the smokey eye. I've been a devotee since my days doing my own makeup as college dancer (we don't have to get into that), and Sarah Jessica Parker is reminding me exactly why I'm a fan.
The And Just Like That actress was photographed in New York City on Oct. 8 while attending the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. For the event, she looked like a literal angel on earth wearing an Iris van Herpen design that featured a cream mini dress with black netting on top and three-dimensional wings that extended on either side. As to be expected, Parker's glam was equally as fabulous: she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part and wore dark, smokey eye makeup. It really gave chic Black Swan.
Parker's never been afraid of a dark eye makeup moment. Last year, while attending the London after party for her play, Plaza Suite, she wore smokey makeup with an added a bit of shimmer.
The smokey eye was a staple on red carpets in the early 2000s since it was a go-to for people looking to add some extra drama and flair to their makeup looks, but it's a classic look that's never really gone out of style since it's so easy to customize and can be as dramatic or as dialed back as you want it to be.
To get Sarah Jessica Parker's look at home, read ahead to shop a few of my favorite eye products for creating a red carpet-worthy smokey eye.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.