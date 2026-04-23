Emily Blunt's Soft Glitter Manicure Has the Prettiest Bold, Red Detail
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Red may be the official color of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, but when Emily Blunt showed up to the sequel's London premiere, she chose to take her manicure for the night in a direction that was slightly more springy.
Blunt appeared alongside her costars at the London premiere on April 22 wearing red from head to toe. The actress wore a strapless top that flared at the waist and featured a floor-length train, and she paired it with trousers and heels in the exact same color. Her hair was styled in big, glamorous curls with a side bang, but it was her manicure that stopped me in my tracks.
At the film's New York City premiere earlier this week, Blunt wore a cherry red manicure that she added a spring detail to in the form of floral-shaped pearls. This time around, though, instead of leaning all the way into the red theme, she wore a metallic glitter gradient manicure, courtesy of celebrity nail artist, Julie Kandalec. Her nails were painted with a milky pink base color before Kandalec added a silver glitter shade to her tips and topped the design off with red gems in another floral pattern.Article continues below
The fashion and beauty moments to come out of the DWP2 press tour are exactly as extravagant and glamorous as I initially expected they would be, and at this point, I'm not ready for it to end. Aside from Blunt's stellar manicures, there were a few all-star hair moments, too. Lady Gaga, for example, confirmed her cameo in the movie when she attended the New York premiere wearing a sleek Barbie ponytail with a tight curl at the ends. Ciara also showed up at the premiere channeling New York City socialites of years past with a big, bouncy, '90s-style blowout.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn't officially premiere for another week, so there are plenty more press tour manicures where this came from. To get a similar one, read ahead.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.