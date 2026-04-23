Emily Blunt's Soft Glitter Manicure Has the Prettiest Bold, Red Detail

Red may be the official color of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, but when Emily Blunt showed up to the sequel's London premiere, she chose to take her manicure for the night in a direction that was slightly more springy.

Blunt appeared alongside her costars at the London premiere on April 22 wearing red from head to toe. The actress wore a strapless top that flared at the waist and featured a floor-length train, and she paired it with trousers and heels in the exact same color. Her hair was styled in big, glamorous curls with a side bang, but it was her manicure that stopped me in my tracks.

At the film's New York City premiere earlier this week, Blunt wore a cherry red manicure that she added a spring detail to in the form of floral-shaped pearls. This time around, though, instead of leaning all the way into the red theme, she wore a metallic glitter gradient manicure, courtesy of celebrity nail artist, Julie Kandalec. Her nails were painted with a milky pink base color before Kandalec added a silver glitter shade to her tips and topped the design off with red gems in another floral pattern.

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Emily Blunt wears a confetti manicure for the London premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion and beauty moments to come out of the DWP2 press tour are exactly as extravagant and glamorous as I initially expected they would be, and at this point, I'm not ready for it to end. Aside from Blunt's stellar manicures, there were a few all-star hair moments, too. Lady Gaga, for example, confirmed her cameo in the movie when she attended the New York premiere wearing a sleek Barbie ponytail with a tight curl at the ends. Ciara also showed up at the premiere channeling New York City socialites of years past with a big, bouncy, '90s-style blowout.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn't officially premiere for another week, so there are plenty more press tour manicures where this came from. To get a similar one, read ahead.

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