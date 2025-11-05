If there’s anything I’ve taken away from countless red carpet beauty observations over the years, it’s that a simple red lip is one trend that’ll never go out of style. Just ask Demi Moore, who took her most recent red carpet glam moment up a few notches with nothing but a bold, bright red lip.

Moore attended Glamour's Women of the Year event in New York City on Nov. 4. She showed up wearing a strapless, black Balenciaga top with trousers of the same color and white opera gloves. Adding to the elegance, Moore kept her hair simple with a super-sleek, long ponytail that left not a single hair out of place, and she topped off her glam with a classic, scarlet lip color. It's obviously not clear the exact lip color or brand Moore was wearing, but given the fact that she had a long award ceremony ahead of her, it looks like she threw on a matte shade that could last all night without budging.

Demi Moore stuns on the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing red lipstick isn't a new trend in the slightest, but plenty of celebrities have incorporated it in their glam in recent months. For example, red lips were all over the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards back in September, with many celebs wearing various shades of the color, from Jenna Ortega's burgundy lip moment to Chloë Sevigny wearing a bright, orange-red lip. A red lip is fitting for pretty much any occasion (whether you prefers yours to be bold and bright or deep and dark), and it's the perfect way to add something extra to a simple look.

To shop red lipsticks similar to Demi Moore's, read ahead.