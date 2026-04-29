Sarah Pidgeon's Chanel Heels Trade the Strawberry Color Trend for Actual Strawberries
"Strawberry Heels Forever."
It seems fashion girls have sampled every food-related color trend in the garden before taking it method. Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes have worn tomato red, but where's their tomato-shaped Loewe bag? On April 29, Sarah Pidgeon finally got my memo: She traded strawberry-colored shoes for celebrity-beloved Chanel heels that feature berry-punctured stilettos.
Pidgeon reunited with her Love Story co-stars, Paul Anthony Kelly and Grace Gummer, at ABC Studios, but the dress code wasn't Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-coded minimalism. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison secured Pidgeon's jeans outfit almost entirely from Chanel. Her Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 shoes stole the show.
Black-and-metallic gold cap-toe pumps emerged from beneath her light-wash take on the straight-leg jeans trend. Soon, side-angle shots revealed a fruity plot twist: Each slingback stiletto stabbed a faux strawberry. From far away, they looked as ripe as farmers market strawberries. Lime green leaves promised they weren't mistaken for cherries or tomatoes. Zoom in, and you'll see each crimson-colored base was Chanel-branded with interlocking Cs.Article continues below
Pidgeon's glossy jacket from Brooklyn-based designer Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen leaned more tomato than strawberry. (For context, it was a few shades closer to orange than Dakota Johnson's berry-hued barn jacket last week.)
Then, Morrison sourced Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art show once more—this time for an oversize Chanel Flap Bag. You may recognize its coveted leopard-print from another New York City transplant's closet: It was Harry Styles's plus-one at a Saturday Night Live dinner last month, in place of fiancée Zoë Kravitz.
Neither Pidgeon's pumps or Flap Bag are available on the wider market right now. That's not to say they aren't making the VIP rounds already. Last February, Hailey Bieber brought the strawberry heels to a Rhode event in Australia. Her black-and-white pair complemented the simplicity of her cardigan skirt set, while adding a Blazy-era whiff of whimsy. Plus, the monogrammed berries looked right at home alongside her Flap Bag's double-C clasp.
One month later, the fresh-from-Chanel fruit made its red carpet debut at a pre-Oscars dinner. Nicole Kidman, another early boarder of the Blazy bandwagon, wore the same color combination as Bieber. The Oscar winner pulled off strawberry-sliced heels and ladybug appliqués in one tweed skirt suit.
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Chanel's spring shoes were an instant fashion girl favorite—the two-tone pumps even caused a shopping frenzy in Paris. Footwear in the following collections, however, needed some time to grow. The minute Pidgeon's strawberry stilettos hit shelves, though, expect another round or two of in-store battles.
Blazy's couture collection also added hibiscus, camellia, and even mushrooms to his thriving garden. Which A-lister will be the first to click-clack onto a red carpet in fungi footwear? Don't count Pidgeon out just yet.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.