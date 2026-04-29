It seems fashion girls have sampled every food-related color trend in the garden before taking it method. Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes have worn tomato red, but where's their tomato-shaped Loewe bag? On April 29, Sarah Pidgeon finally got my memo: She traded strawberry-colored shoes for celebrity-beloved Chanel heels that feature berry-punctured stilettos.

Pidgeon reunited with her Love Story co-stars, Paul Anthony Kelly and Grace Gummer, at ABC Studios, but the dress code wasn't Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-coded minimalism. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison secured Pidgeon's jeans outfit almost entirely from Chanel. Her Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 shoes stole the show.

Sarah Pidgeon gave paparazzi a proper look at her strawberry-pierced Chanel heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black-and-metallic gold cap-toe pumps emerged from beneath her light-wash take on the straight-leg jeans trend. Soon, side-angle shots revealed a fruity plot twist: Each slingback stiletto stabbed a faux strawberry. From far away, they looked as ripe as farmers market strawberries. Lime green leaves promised they weren't mistaken for cherries or tomatoes. Zoom in, and you'll see each crimson-colored base was Chanel-branded with interlocking Cs.

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Appreciate Pidgeon's strawberry pumps from up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidgeon's glossy jacket from Brooklyn-based designer Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen leaned more tomato than strawberry. (For context, it was a few shades closer to orange than Dakota Johnson's berry-hued barn jacket last week.)

Then, Morrison sourced Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art show once more—this time for an oversize Chanel Flap Bag. You may recognize its coveted leopard-print from another New York City transplant's closet: It was Harry Styles's plus-one at a Saturday Night Live dinner last month, in place of fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

She paired her strawberry pumps with a leopard-print Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither Pidgeon's pumps or Flap Bag are available on the wider market right now. That's not to say they aren't making the VIP rounds already. Last February, Hailey Bieber brought the strawberry heels to a Rhode event in Australia. Her black-and-white pair complemented the simplicity of her cardigan skirt set, while adding a Blazy-era whiff of whimsy. Plus, the monogrammed berries looked right at home alongside her Flap Bag's double-C clasp.

Hailey Bieber packed Pidgeon's Chanel shoes in her Australia luggage. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

One month later, the fresh-from-Chanel fruit made its red carpet debut at a pre-Oscars dinner. Nicole Kidman, another early boarder of the Blazy bandwagon, wore the same color combination as Bieber. The Oscar winner pulled off strawberry-sliced heels and ladybug appliqués in one tweed skirt suit.

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Nicole Kidman wore them as her plus-one to an award season event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel's spring shoes were an instant fashion girl favorite—the two-tone pumps even caused a shopping frenzy in Paris. Footwear in the following collections, however, needed some time to grow. The minute Pidgeon's strawberry stilettos hit shelves, though, expect another round or two of in-store battles.

Blazy's couture collection also added hibiscus, camellia, and even mushrooms to his thriving garden. Which A-lister will be the first to click-clack onto a red carpet in fungi footwear? Don't count Pidgeon out just yet.