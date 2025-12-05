I’ve Tried Every Danessa Myricks Beauty Product—These 10 Are Worth Gifting This Holiday Season

Talk about a fail-safe present.

You know how they say parents shouldn’t play favorites? I disagree. As the proud owner of hundreds of makeup products, I find myself constantly reaching for Danessa Myricks Beauty, and I have no intention of stopping.

Everything about this brand combines the fun and creativity of beauty with functional packaging that makeup artists love. Add in the sheer ingenuity behind each launch and you get a recipe for nearly endless success. I will toot my own horn and say that I’ve been a fan of this brand before it blew up in 2020, so I know the product lineup inside and out. That's why I’m uniquely qualified to say that Danessa Myricks Beauty makes the perfect holiday beauty gift that any makeup enthusiast or artist will genuinely love and want to use.

From the legendary Colorfix to some of the lesser-known gems from the line (see: one of the best contour/bronzer hybrids on the market), I’m sharing my master list of Danessa Myricks Beauty products that any makeup lover would lose their marbles to unwrap under the tree this holiday season. If you want to be the winner of the gift-giving Olympics this year, keep reading for a master list of Danessa Myricks products you’ll want to shop, curated by an editor who has tried every product from the brand.

It’s In The Eyes

I hesitate to choose a favorite category from this brand, but I would be remiss not to mention how well it has mastered eye products. The two options below will have you (or a loved one) shimmering into the new year with main character energy galore.

Stay Cheeky

No one does blush like Danessa Myricks Beauty. The two formulas below have been my saving grace more times than I can count.

Bronzed Babes

One of Danessa Myricks Beauty’s most underrated offerings is bronzer. The options below are perfect for any makeup application, from underpainting to a quick, slap-on-and-go vibe. They blend beautifully and come in a gorgeous range of shades.

Complexion Queens

As you’ve likely noticed, this brand is all about elevating the basics and perfecting them. The two complexion products below do just that, and they have been staples in my makeup routine for years now.

Highlights, Honey

Yet another underrated offering from this brand is its highlighters. Danessa Myricks Beauty was one of the first to bottle that editorial glow and make it available to the everyday consumer. To this day, the formulas below are some of my favorites in my collection.

