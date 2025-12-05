You know how they say parents shouldn’t play favorites? I disagree. As the proud owner of hundreds of makeup products, I find myself constantly reaching for Danessa Myricks Beauty, and I have no intention of stopping.

Everything about this brand combines the fun and creativity of beauty with functional packaging that makeup artists love. Add in the sheer ingenuity behind each launch and you get a recipe for nearly endless success. I will toot my own horn and say that I’ve been a fan of this brand before it blew up in 2020, so I know the product lineup inside and out. That's why I’m uniquely qualified to say that Danessa Myricks Beauty makes the perfect holiday beauty gift that any makeup enthusiast or artist will genuinely love and want to use.

From the legendary Colorfix to some of the lesser-known gems from the line (see: one of the best contour/bronzer hybrids on the market), I’m sharing my master list of Danessa Myricks Beauty products that any makeup lover would lose their marbles to unwrap under the tree this holiday season. If you want to be the winner of the gift-giving Olympics this year, keep reading for a master list of Danessa Myricks products you’ll want to shop, curated by an editor who has tried every product from the brand.

It’s In The Eyes

I hesitate to choose a favorite category from this brand, but I would be remiss not to mention how well it has mastered eye products. The two options below will have you (or a loved one) shimmering into the new year with main character energy galore.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vii: The Freedom Makeup Palette $128 at Sephora I collect the Lightwork palettes like Infinity Stones, and I believe I have every one ever created. That makes me uniquely qualified to tell you that this year’s palette is one of the best. It’s a little more wearable thanks to a few well-curated transitional matte shades, but it doesn’t skimp on what the palette has become known for: The out-of-this-world shimmers that seem to dance on the eye. Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick for Eye, Cheek & Lip $38 at Sephora In a similar vein, the Colorfix Stix line offers eight dual-ended eyeshadow sticks. One side has a more metallic finish; the other has a complementary shimmer that adds the perfect amount of sparkle (you can also build up to get a full-on disco ball effect). It’s the perfect secret weapon to keep in your makeup bag to transform your eyes for any post-work holiday festivities.

Stay Cheeky

No one does blush like Danessa Myricks Beauty. The two formulas below have been my saving grace more times than I can count.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed $27 at Sephora The launch of the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Flushed made me feel like Danessa had somehow gotten into my brain and created a blush specifically for me. Not only is the color range fantastic (Spiced Latte is a perfect neutral blush for my skin tone), but the formula blurs and controls oil, thanks to the upsalite ingredient used throughout the entire “Yummy” line. In my humble opinion, this is a truly perfect blush. Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette $35 at Sephora If you have dry skin or simply prefer a more dewy cheek, this palette is a no-brainer buy. It features four neutral shades that can be used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks, and imparts a beautiful, glowy shine once applied.

Bronzed Babes

One of Danessa Myricks Beauty’s most underrated offerings is bronzer. The options below are perfect for any makeup application, from underpainting to a quick, slap-on-and-go vibe. They blend beautifully and come in a gorgeous range of shades.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Balm Contour $30 at Sephora Balm contour is, without a doubt, one of the best products in the entire Danessa Myricks Beauty lineup. As the name suggests, it’s a balm formula that comes in a myriad of neutral-toned bronzing shades, so technically, they can also work as a contour. I genuinely believe this is Danessa Myricks’s magnum opus, and I need more people to discover it immediately. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder $39 at Sephora One of the best things about this brand is that most of its products can be used all over the face and body. That is the case with the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder. Not only is it this unique putty consistency that dries to a powder finish on the skin, but the deeper shades can also be used as bronzer, a hack that I’ve done many times, and have had consistently flawless results.

Complexion Queens

As you’ve likely noticed, this brand is all about elevating the basics and perfecting them. The two complexion products below do just that, and they have been staples in my makeup routine for years now.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation $37 at Sephora This foundation is elite for anyone with dry skin or someone who just loves to glow. Skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and squalene can all be found in this formula, and the best part? It still offers medium-to-buildable coverage, hiding any imperfections. A 10/10 product if you ask me. Danessa Myricks Beauty Evolution Setting & Blurring Loose Powder $27 at Sephora The Evolution powder is one of the best on the market, period. This is one of the most finely milled formulas that I have ever tried, and it gives zero flashback. Not only is the actual powder stunning, but the shade range is fantastic—I’ve even used some of the deeper shades as bronzers.

Highlights, Honey

Yet another underrated offering from this brand is its highlighters. Danessa Myricks Beauty was one of the first to bottle that editorial glow and make it available to the everyday consumer. To this day, the formulas below are some of my favorites in my collection.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment $22 at Sephora The Colorfix in clear is a transparent gloss that can be added practically anywhere on the face or body. Not only do I use it on my eyes and lips, but it also makes a beautiful, glassy highlighter when tapped lightly onto the cheek. It’s the best shortcut to making me feel like I belong in an editorial magazine. Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush Glow Radiant Liquid Highlighter $22 at Sephora The brand’s Vision Flush line is ultra-pigmented, but can be sheered out to the most beautiful wash of light on the cheek. Even the shades that would normally scare me—like Femme, a lilac hue, or Legendary, a deep brown—look impeccable once applied and blended. I don’t know how she does it, but I need Danessa Myricks to keep drinking from whatever fountain of creativity that she’s found so that I can keep buying products like these.

