October's Best New Beauty Products Are Practically Wrapped and Ready to Gift
21 editor-approved haircare, skincare, fragrance, and makeup picks to simplify your holiday shopping.
I don't know about you, but I'm already thinking about holiday gifting. We still may be weeks away from any official holiday, but I'm the kind of gift-giver who prefers to check names off my shopping list early. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of October have offered plenty of present inspiration for all of my friends and family.
For the fragrance lovers in my life, October has seen plenty of new perfumes on the market, from The 7 Virtues' fall gourmand masterpiece to Imaginary Authors' woody creation. For all the moms and self-care lovers I know, I'll be turning to the new body lotions, hand washes, and body scrubs that dropped this month to serve as luxurious body care treats. And for the person who has everything, Shark Beauty's new at-home facial device is sure to be a wow-worthy gift.
Allow me to simplify your holiday gift shopping—ahead, I've rounded up all of the new beauty products Marie Claire editors tested and loved this month. I can practically guarantee you'll earn the title of "best gift giver" with any of these editor-approved beauty gifts.
"I dream of being able to have a Hydrafacial every month, but until I have the budget to do so, Shark’s new facial device is a worthy alternative. It delivers just-as-impressive results by exfoliating with gentle suction and boosting hydration through infusion. I’ve been using it every Sunday for the last month or so, and my skin is all the better for it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"What I love most about Imaginary Authors is that every one of its fragrances tells a story. When I wear The Abandoned Mansion, I can easily imagine myself exploring an ivy-covered, decrepit estate in the woods with the scent of old dusty books in the air. It's a spicy, woody blend that's not for everyone, which is what I find so alluring about it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I never knew how luxurious hand soap could be until I tried Evolvetogether’s latest launch. For starters, a small amount lathers up incredibly well. What I really love, though, is its rich floral scent that lingers long after you rinse it off. What’s more, my hands actually feel softer, not stripped, after every wash." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"The 7 Virtues is one of my all-time favorite fragrance brands, and somehow they keep outdoing themselves with every new launch. As a gourmand lover, Buttercream Haze is a dream come true, especially in the fall. It features notes of caramel, maple, and whipped vanilla for a fall-forward olfactory treat." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"E.l.f. never ceases to amaze me with its luxurious, yet very affordable formulas. I just got my hands on the new shade of its Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm, and I've already made quite a dent in it. The baby pink shade is fun, but not too bold for my pale skin. Its buttery formula also compares to plenty of designer lippies in my collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I’ve been making an effort to step up my body care game as we head into colder weather, and I’m starting with this body scrub. The caramel scent is everything I want in a gourmand fragrance, but it also has a creamy texture that cleanses and exfoliates at the same time. The screw-top cap is a thoughtful detail, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Incorporating a toner into my skincare routine has made a massive difference, so I can't recommend picking up this launch enough. Two phases make it the ultimate first step in your routine: a milky phase complete with soothing botanicals and plumping humectants, and a tonic phase with niacinamide and green tea to clarify." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Byoma is one of my favorite Ulta brands, and its latest launch does not disappoint. A little bit of this silky cleanser goes a long way, and it lathers almost immediately. It also leaves my skin feeling soft and squeaky clean and without a trace of makeup." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Therabody just released a more accessible version of their top-rated LED face mask, and I couldn't be more excited. In each 12-minute treatment, it cycles through three types of LED (red, blue, red + infrared) to smooth fine lines, firm skin, even tone, and reduce acne. If that's not enough to impress, its cord-free design means you can complete a treatment while doing virtually anything, plus it includes a vibration feature for a relaxing scalp massage." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My sensitive skin and some vitamin C serums sometimes do not pair well together, but that's not the case with this pick. It combines slow-release vitamin C with azelaic acid exosomes to not only brighten skin but also soothe redness. It's a combo that works wonders on every skin type, even on my sensitive, oily skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"The Skin Food moisturizer you know and love has now been made into a body wash to deliver that same refreshing, moisturizing feel all over. Just like the cult-favorite moisturizer, it uses a botanical blend to soften and hydrate skin immediately. Its subtle citrus and floral scent is so nice for your morning shower, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"There's been far too many late nights when I can't be bothered to do my full 10-step skincare routine. Lazy Skinscience came up with the ultimate lazy-girl hack for those moments. On one side of the jar is a red camellia serum that brightens and evens skin tone, while the other side is a squalane moisturizer to hydrate. I can rest easy on lazy days knowing that my skin is getting plenty of benefits with just two steps." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Olive and June's latest launch is a game-changer for those who swear by BIAB manicures. I can't grow long, strong nails without BIAB, but paying for a fill every three weeks is less than ideal for my budget. Now, I can give myself a pro-level manicure at home with this silky-smooth, gorgeous formula, which comes in a ton of colors, might I add." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I’ve had chapped lips for days now and this is the only lip balm out of my huge collection that has given me any relief. This light-as-air formula glides on silky smooth, almost like a lip oil, to instantly hydrate and soothe. Its citrus scent is like a refreshing Sprite for your lips, which I love." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Touchland’s luxury hand sanitizer may not be new, but its confetti cake scent is, and it is heavenly. It’s a sweet vanilla scent that doesn’t veer into artificial territory. I also love its fun glittery packaging—I can think of at least five friends who would love to receive it as a gift." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Heretic's latest launch has allowed me to fully lean into my witchy side, and I've never felt cooler. With osmanthus, oakmoss, and amber, this fragrance almost feels like part of a ritual that takes place in the dead of night at a spooky cemetery. It's rich, complex, and artful, and I don't have anything else like it in my extensive fragrance collection, and for that, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I wish all lip liners could be this good, but then again, that would take away from Tilt's genius accessible packaging. My shaky hands always cause a few slip-ups when I apply lip liner, but I don't have that problem with Tilt's thanks to its easy-to-use handle. The formula is so creamy and long-lasting, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Tech neck is a very real concern of mine, so I'll be adding this neck cream to my routine ASAP. It's specifically designed to treat the thinner, more fragile skin of the neck and décolletage areas, which tend to show signs of aging more quickly than the rest of the body. Active ingredients like argireline, copper peptides, and niacinamide make it go above and beyond your average moisturizer to smooth fine lines and tighten skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Nécessaire recently launched a new scent, Cyprès-Citronné, for its body lotion and shower gel, and it may be my favorite of the bunch. It's a fresh, zesty blend of citrus and woods that immediately transports me to a luxury five-star spa. I feel richer with every use, and it doesn't hurt that my skin feels softer and firmer, either." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"While Gisou's fan-favorite lip oils are nothing new, the brand released three new shades, and now I'm even more obsessed with them. The Sticky Toffee color is a particular favorite—it delivers the perfect semi-sheer nude wash of color for my skin tone without any stickiness. Its sweet scent keeps me coming back for more all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"We're entering the season of ridiculously dry skin so a weekly moisturizing mask session is essential to keep my skin healthy and happy. I adore that this mask only requires five minutes to work its magic, and with witchy-sounding ingredients like summer snowflake bulb (to smooth skin texture) and split gill mushroom (to deeply hydrate), I can ensure my complexion is glowing all season-long." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.