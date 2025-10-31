I don't know about you, but I'm already thinking about holiday gifting. We still may be weeks away from any official holiday, but I'm the kind of gift-giver who prefers to check names off my shopping list early. Thankfully, the best new beauty products of October have offered plenty of present inspiration for all of my friends and family.

For the fragrance lovers in my life, October has seen plenty of new perfumes on the market, from The 7 Virtues' fall gourmand masterpiece to Imaginary Authors' woody creation. For all the moms and self-care lovers I know, I'll be turning to the new body lotions, hand washes, and body scrubs that dropped this month to serve as luxurious body care treats. And for the person who has everything, Shark Beauty's new at-home facial device is sure to be a wow-worthy gift.

Allow me to simplify your holiday gift shopping—ahead, I've rounded up all of the new beauty products Marie Claire editors tested and loved this month. I can practically guarantee you'll earn the title of "best gift giver" with any of these editor-approved beauty gifts.

Best New Beauty Tool Shark Facialpro™ Glow at Home Hydro-Powered Facial System $400 at SharkNinja "I dream of being able to have a Hydrafacial every month, but until I have the budget to do so, Shark’s new facial device is a worthy alternative. It delivers just-as-impressive results by exfoliating with gentle suction and boosting hydration through infusion. I’ve been using it every Sunday for the last month or so, and my skin is all the better for it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Shark Facialpro™ Glow at Home Hydro-Powered Facial System. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Fall Perfume Imaginary Authors The Abandoned Mansion $115 at Imaginary Authors "What I love most about Imaginary Authors is that every one of its fragrances tells a story. When I wear The Abandoned Mansion, I can easily imagine myself exploring an ivy-covered, decrepit estate in the woods with the scent of old dusty books in the air. It's a spicy, woody blend that's not for everyone, which is what I find so alluring about it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Imaginary Author The Abandoned Mansion perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

