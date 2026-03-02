My skin has been through it recently. Fall and winter haven’t been so friendly, and my face ended up with rosacea flares, eczema patches, and raw, chapped spots around my mouth—really fun stuff. All of the above led me to stop using my prescription-strength retinol (which I had been using since I was 12 years old) in an attempt to get my skin barrier back to a strong baseline.

About five months into my experiment, my skin actually became happier, more balanced, and so much more hydrated. Now this isn’t to bash on retinol; I recommend the ingredient to so many people, but I am someone with hyper-sensitive skin, and frankly, my skin is thriving without it. But! I am simultaneously coming up on 30, and I don’t plan on getting Botox any time soon. That’s where Dr. Barbara Sturm’s brand new Peptide Serum has swooped in to revamp my skincare routine.

Think of the product like a UPS truck. Every day, it delivers (biological) packages to my skin that hold messages to work better, stronger, or faster. “Peptides are short chains of amino acids—what excites me is their targeted intelligence: certain peptides stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen and elastin; others help modulate inflammation or strengthen the skin barrier,” Dr. Sturm exclusively tells MC. “They’re not just a trend; they’re essential tools for visible skin health.”

I personally never need convincing to try a Dr. Barbara Sturm product, so let’s put it to the test, shall we?

The Formula

Peptide serums aren’t a new concept—luxury brands like Allies of Skin and Obagi to drugstore brands like Naturium and The Ordinary have leveraged peptides in their formulas. But what sets Dr. Sturm's serum apart is its unique composition.

One key ingredient in the formula is called octapeptide-3, which, per Dr. Sturm, helps relax muscle contractions for a Botox-like effect. Another ingredient, called hexapeptide-3, improves skin density, which is important given that skin gets thinner and more crepey with age. Then there’s palmitoyl pentapeptide-4, which is soothing and smoothing. Hydrating amino acids are also in the formula, adding hydration and boosting the body’s natural ability to create peptides.

The Application

Let me be clear: a peptide serum isn’t a retinol replacement, and it won't function the same. (Retinol speeds up cell turnover, which in turn can reduce fine lines, while peptides support collagen production and skin repair, which can also reduce fine lines.) In fact, retinol and peptides often work really well together. Still, given my specific circumstances and my decision to put my retinol into retirement, I used this as an alternative, applying it as the first step in my nighttime skincare routine.

Since I stopped using my retinol a year ago, I’ve developed a few fine lines on my forehead—it’s nothing crazy, and I’m by no means ready for Botox. Still, they’re definitely present for the first time in my life, so I’ve been cognizant about making sure The Peptide Serums gets applied all the way up to my hairline, as that’s where my skin could use the most TLC.

To apply, I put a dropper-full in my palm and pat it into my face. I thought it would feel similar to the Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, but it’s actually a bit thinner and more matte. It absorbs nearly instantly and leaves no sheen, save for the glow from the added hydration. My skin drinks it right up and, within 30 seconds or so, is ready for the next step in my skincare routine. I personally didn’t notice any immediate effects with the serum, but from a texture standpoint, it was an instant 10/10.

The Takeaway

If you know me, you know Dr. Sturm is probably my number one favorite skincare brand. When I was in college and working at Bluemercury HQ, I would put basically my entire paycheck (and employee discount) towards The Face Cream Rich, Calming Serum, and Glow Drops. For the past decade, whenever my skin is having a freak-out or is generally angsty, returning to this trio brings me back to baseline in just two weeks.

But it wasn’t until I was about a week and a half in that I actually began to notice a difference from The Peptide Serum. The lines on my forehead returned to their formerly plumped-up state, and my overall complexion had a bounce to it that I haven’t seen in months. The best part? I got those results without redness or irritation.

For what it’s worth, I don’t plan on going back to retinol any time soon.

