I Didn't Expect the Best Retinol Lineup I've Seen All Year to Be at the Drugstore

Yet, here we are, in the aisles of CVS.

Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients in skincare—and also one of the easiest ways to irritate your complexion if you get it wrong. After two bad experiences in my younger years (minimal knowledge, maximum aggravation), I basically exiled retinol—and all derivatives—to the back of my vanity. But as a beauty editor who talks to dermatologists at all hours of the day—and as I creep toward my upper twenties—I knew it was time to welcome vitamin A back into my routine. The difference now is that I actually understand what I'm doing. With a lot more skin wisdom and knowledge of cosmetic chemistry than I had at 22, I felt confident I could avoid the worst of the redness, flaking, and irritation with the right formula and a slower ramp-up. What I didn't expect, though? The most convincing retinol lineup I’ve seen in years comes from the drugstore.

Let’s be clear: if you’re talking maximal results for wrinkles, acne, or texture, prescription tretinoin still sits at the top of the efficacy pyramid. But it’s not the right starting point for everyone—especially if you’re new to retinoids, your skin leans sensitive, or you simply want an easy-to-acquire option. That’s where drugstore retinol can be genuinely worth consideration.

For a long time, drugstore retinol was the category people settled for, not because it couldn’t work, but because it didn’t always feel thoughtfully made. But that’s changed. The best options now are genuinely well-formulated: hydrating bases, smarter retinoid derivatives, and packaging that actually protects the ingredient. You don’t need a $90 serum to get in the game. You just need the right product and a moisturizer you’re loyal to. Here are my favorites.

Tried-and-True

These formulas are my all-around go-tos. In my book, that means they offer a range of skin benefits and can be used across skin types. My favorites include products recommended directly by my dermatologist and others with varying strengths.

Eyes Only

The under-eye area is thinner, drier, and way more irritable when an ingredient doesn't agree. These formulas are typically lower-strength, more cushiony, and designed to smooth without stirring up irritation.

Gentle by Design

These options are for reactive or redness-prone skin, and for anyone who wants a gentler ramp-up without sacrificing results. They’re the retinols you can actually stick with without fully embarking on the "retinization" period.

Potent Packers

These are your heavy hitters—the formulas that feel closest to the “real” retinoid experience. They’re best for people who already know their skin can handle retinol and want more noticeable payoff.

Retinol Alternatives

If you have hyper-sensitive skin, you're pregnant, or you’re just not in the mood for an adjustment period, this category is your workaround. Bakuchiol is one of the few retinol-adjacent ingredients shown to deliver comparable anti-aging effects.

