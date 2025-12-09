Sabrina Carpenter is officially done with her long-running Short n' Sweet tour, and to mark the occasion, it looks like she's getting ready to take a brief break from the glam that defined the era in favor of the no-makeup makeup look.

The Manchild singer attend the 2025 Variety Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles, where she took home the Hitmaker of the Year award. For the event, she wore a strapless beige maxi dress with a quilted pattern, though her glam was a bit more muted than her gown. She opted to wear minimal makeup, with no eyeshadow on her lids (though it does look like she has some highlighter in her inner corners), white eyeliner on her waterline, and a hint of mascara. Her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, also filled in her brows with her usual dark brown color, lightly contoured her nose, and added some freckles and a generous amount of rosy blush to her cheeks. Carpenter's look was finished off with a mauve lipstick, and her hair for the night was styled in messy waves.

Sabrina Carpenter's no makeup makeup look at the 2025 Variety Hitmakers event on Dec. 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is pretty different from the glam Carpenter normally wears. While touring, her hair was typically styled in what's now become her signature voluminous blowout with bouncy curls, while her makeup often featured a slightly heavier amount of eyeliner and mascara.

As the name of the trend suggests, no-makeup makeup doesn't actually do away with makeup altogether, but a lot of celebrities choose to wear it when they want to go for a look that's slightly more natural and can be worn for daytime events. It's also an opportunity to give the skin a brief break from heavy glam and layers of product.

To achieve a similar minimalist glow, read ahead for some products that might come in handy.