Let's be honest: We all want perfect-looking skin. But even the most diligent skincare fanatic will find that skin sometimes just refuses to cooperate. Though effective, foundations can be too full-coverage, cause breakouts, or just feel like a lot when you're just sitting at home in sweatpants, taking selfies. (Please tell me that's not just me. Right? It's not.) And when our skin is suffering a little—dry, itchy, oily, or otherwise not feeling its best—you don't want to suffocate it in a layer of thick foundation. Instead, you want to treat it while also looking your best. Which is where where tinted moisturizers come in.

What are tinted moisturizers good for?

Tinted moisturizers were invented to give us all smooth, even skin without feeling cakey or overdone. As makeup technology continues to advance, brands are incorporating some exciting skincare benefits into these products. Nowadays, tinted moisturizers often combine all the best of makeup, skincare, and sunscreen into one convenient product. For every need and preference, there's a tinted moisturizer calling out for you. Want to hide new wrinkles? We got you. Just want a little pick-me-up? We have that. You want a super dewy finish to help with dry patches? Just scroll down and see. The best of the best has been collected, so you can get back to taking selfies in your pajamas to show off your perfect skin.

The Cult Favorite Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 $47.00 at nordstrom.com This cult-favorite tinted moisturizer is loved for all the right reasons: It has a lightweight finish, contains skin-loving ingredients, and blends easily so it never feels like a chore to apply. Plus, it has SPF 30 so skin is protected from sun damage.

The Classic NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $45.00 at sephora.com Another classic, the NARS tinted moisturizer is the choice product for anyone looking for an all-over skin enhancement. This product works to overall improve the appearance and texture of the skin, even when not wearing makeup.

For Breakout-Prone Skin Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $38.00 at ulta.com With hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, and natural extracts, this tinted moisturizer gives continued moisture to the skin, even when you take it off. For anyone suffering from breakouts, this product is oil-free and sweat proof, so you can enjoy the last days of summer without losing your makeup base.

For Sensitive Skin First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $28.00 at nordstrom.com This tinted moisturizer, formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, is perfect for those new to the face makeup game. For anyone who wants a fresh, hydrated finish, this product is for you

Most Buildable Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream $21.75 at Amazon $29.50 at SkinStore US $31.55 at allbeauty.com (US) This tinted moisturizer, which comes in a wide array of shades, has a unique gel texture that blends seamlessly into the skin. It has a buildable formula, so you can achieve a barely-there or full-face look with the same product.

The Celebrity Fave Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer $40.00 at nordstrom.com Charlotte Tilbury, the gatekeeper of glowing, sun-kissed skin, makes looking gorgeous easy with this tinted moisturizer. It's incredibly hydrating and leaves the skin with a natural radiance, that works for both the makeup obsessed and no-makeup-makeup lovers.

For A Beach Day Glo Skin Beauty Moisturizing Tint SPF 30+ $46.00 at dermstore.com Oily T-zones, this one's for you. An oil-free formula will keep your skin from looking too slick in the sun, and this one's subtle tint will keep your complexion even. Added bonus: a dose of some much-needed SPF.

For Dry Skin Natura Bisse Diamond Cocoon Sheer Cream $225.00 at dermstore.com This formula is a creamy, dreamy hit of hydration when you're in the mood for some light coverage. Its dewyness provides an airbrushed finish that looks flawless with a touch of mascara and tinted balm.

For Your Purse Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 $50.00 at amazon.com A rollerball makes this weightless option a no-brainer for some on-the-go touch ups this summer.

Most Blurring COVER FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer $31.20 at dermstore $39 at dermstore $39 at dermstore This vegan and cruelty-free product makes pores and wrinkles less noticeable with a combination of skincare ingredients, prebiotics, and probiotics. This product is also formulated to protect the skin from environmental aggressors that harm the skin over time. This product is a no-brainer for anyone looking for glowing, radiant skin.

Best Skincare Product ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48.00 at dermstore.com For the skincare lover, this skin tint comes with some top tier ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalene. This clean ingredient is perfect for anyone who wants satiny, smooth and hydrated skin with and without makeup.

Most Versatile PÜR 4-In-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $35.00 at ulta.com This product is the only one you need in your makeup kit. It works beautifully as a moisturizer, primer, skin tint, and mineral sunscreen, all in one. For anyone looking to cut some bulk out of their makeup bags, this product can do it all.