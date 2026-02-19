The Best Drugstore Mascaras Are My Affordable Secret to Fluttery, Long Lashes

The CVS aisles are where it's at.

drugstore mascara art treatment, a woman with long lashes on a pink background with a smear of mascara and a wand
I’ll be honest: In this line of work, it can be very easy to develop the cosmetics equivalent of champagne taste. Indeed, some of my current faves are products I would have to take out a small loan to afford were I not testing them for a living. (Do we think my bank would be willing to lend me an advance for Augustinus Bader’s The Cream?) But there’s one category where I’m still consistently drawn to the more affordable end of the spectrum: Drugstore mascara. More than a decade into my career, drugstore offerings still dominate the top of my must-have lash list.

While there are certainly pricier options that provide A+ results, you can find just about every formula and wand you can imagine at the drugstore, especially since the early 2010s, when the rise of e-commerce and globalization drove legacy brands and upstarts alike to turbocharge innovation in the space. Today, you can pick up all sorts of mascaras—tubing mascaras, colorful mascaras, mascaras with unique bristle patterns—for less than the monthly price of your favorite streaming service. (Which is especially nice considering you should be throwing your tubes out every three months.)

Ahead, I rounded up some of my favorite drugstore mascaras, including all-around winners, bottom-lash emphasizers, super-affordable options, and more.

Eden Stuart wearing drugstore mascaras from Maybelline and Well People.

The Well-Rounded Wonders

To be clear: There is no one mascara that’s perfect for everyone. Depending on the natural length, curl, and color of your lashes, YMMV. That said, as far as I'm concerned, these two mascaras score 10s across the board, providing length, volume, and curl with little to no clumping, flaking, or smudging.

Are They The Drama?

I’d describe my mascara persona as “the bigger, the better”: I want lots of length and beaucoup volume, with a swoop of curl to boot. (As such, I’m a bit more tolerant of clumping and clean-up than most—you have to be willing to make trade-offs in this life.) These mascaras deliver all the drama I’m looking for, and then some.

The Top of the Bottom (Lashes)

Remember that part where I mentioned my preference for dramatic mascara? That means I’m a firm believer in showing love to your bottom lashes, too. It’s a controversial stance, but if you, like me, want to look like you stepped off the cover of a magazine in 1965, consider swiping one of these wands across your lower lash line.

Lash The Rainbow

These mascaras are the boldest and the brightest, the tubes to reach for when you’re looking to add a little color to your makeup look.

Blue-Ribbon On a Budget

As anyone who has been buying makeup for a long time can attest, prices at the drugstore have been steadily rising. But fear not: There are still fantastic options available that, depending on the retailer, will cost less than your mid-afternoon matcha.

