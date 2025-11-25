The last few years have seen a huge influx of celebrity-owned beauty brands, spanning all categories. Hollywood's elite have moved beyond early-2000s-era perfume sets to release entire collections. My favorite, by far, is Victoria Beckham Beauty. And if you love good news, I've got some: The editor-approved brand is one of the top beauty labels taking part in the Black Friday festivities.

Here's what you need to know: Loyalty members get 25 percent off on all products starting on Monday, November 24, before a 20 percent-off sale opens to the public on November 25. The deals run through Thanksgiving Day.

On Black Friday proper, the brand will introduce a gift-with-purchase from their eyewear collection—all you have to do is spend $100 or more. On Cyber Monday, the ultra-luxe makeup and skincare range will scale up its sale to 25 percent. The following days—December 2 and December 3—Beckham's namesake label will offer complimentary shipping and a choice of "Martini" or "Ice Posh" Gloss, again with a $100 purchase.

Ahead of Black Friday, Marie Claire editors have already done the testing for you. The team tried out all the brand's buzziest products and gave their most honest reviews. These are the Victoria Beckham Beauty products that are actually worth buying.

Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty's Black Friday Deals

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner (Was $34) $27 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "I had a feeling that I would love this pencil eyeliner, and I was right. I tested the shade "Night Flash" in my upper and lower waterline and found that it gave me a smudgy, rockstar-type color. I also tried the sold-out shade "Jeans" and the matte brown option, "Cocoa," and found that they all wore so well. If you buy one product from the line to test for yourself, make it this one." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in "Pop" (Was $38) $30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "This lipstick changed how I feel about red lipstick." It's a creamy, subtly dewy formula that isn't at all drying. The red color is cool-toned and lasts a while without smearing, bleeding, or fading. It's the perfect winter shade." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara (Was $34) $27 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "This is my new favorite everyday mascara . It's the perfect one to wear when I'm running out the door but still want to look polished and awake. The color is extremely pigmented, doesn't smudge, and doesn't flake off by the end of the day. And as someone who usually prefers an ultra-voluminous, ultra-extreme mascara, the lengthening formula is changing my mind. When it comes time to remove it, this mascara comes off in little blobs—it sounds bad, but it might be the best removal process of any mascara I've ever tried. There's no messy smudging or lingering bits the morning after, just easy, clean removal that comes off with your normal cleanser." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Foundation Drops With Tfc8® (Was $110) $88 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "On the drier areas of my face, I saw that the formula wasn't sinking into my skin as well, but as soon as I switched to tapping it in with my hands (the heat helps the product melt into the skin), the drops settled smoothly for a more seamless finish. In general, I hate the feeling of a full face of foundation, but by the end of the day, I had more or less forgotten I was wearing base makeup" — Hannah Baxter , Beauty Director

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick (Was $46) $37 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "This is the easiest highlighting product I've ever used. A swipe on each of my cheekbones gives me the lived-in glow I've been dying to achieve. You don't even really need to tap it in since it looks so skin-like. The result is not shimmery or glittery, but instead leaves me with a wet look that lasts. The texture is a bit tacky, but it's not uncomfortable. It's also convincingly natural-looking—like I've been sitting in the sun all day, and now I'm left with a healthy glow. Plus, the pint-sized packaging makes for easy reapplication, and I found that it works just as well on my lids for an easy wet-looking eye." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick (Was $46) $37 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "I'm normally a liquid or cream bronzer girl, but this powder one is slowly changing my mind. The dual-shade compact makes for a versatile choice to keep in my bag. The lighter shade is perfect for blending across my cheeks and nose for a day-to-day bronzed look, and I like to sweep the darker shade along the perimeter of my face and across my eyelids for an easy night-out look. I didn't find the formula to be patchy, and my mom actually asked if I'd gotten a tan when she saw me on the day I tested this, so I'd call it a success." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre (Was $38) $30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "This glittery shadow was the first product I tried from Victoria Beckham's range, and it remains one of my favorites to this day. The shade Mink is a cool-toned taupe shade with silver flecks and a touch of pearl. I can apply it thick for a high-impact look or blend it for a blown-out, smoky eye look that feels cool and glamorous all at once." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

(Image credit: Samanatha Holender)

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® (Was $68) $54 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "This is the concealer I keep in my purse when I'm going into the office and I have another pen in my desk drawer in case I forget it at home. While it's not the most high-coverage concealer on my roster, it provides the type of coverage that fakes perfect skin. It also layers beautifully whenever I need to reapply and doesn't cling to dry patches or break up after a few hours." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil (Was $32) $26 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "We've already covered the best waterline eyeliners, but this brightening pencil took me by surprise. I come from the days of applying a stark white crayon to your waterline, which never actually made me look more awake and instead made me look like...I had white liner on. This pencil has a creamier white tone that looks closer to that of my actual skin, and has a very subtle pearliness to it that catches the light. The result is a natural-looking awake vibe that I can get behind." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)