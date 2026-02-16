Some people get excited for a new season around the corner—and after the kind of freezing New York winter that makes your face feel permanently windburned, I get it. But what excites me the most is when Patrick Ta decides to launch a new product. I’ve reviewed basically everything he’s released this past year—body oils, lip butters, eyeshadow palettes, you name it—so when I heard he was finally doing a concealer, my beauty editor senses were tingling. This is the category people have been begging him for since the brand launched, and honestly, it makes sense: if there’s one thing Patrick Ta has always understood better than most, it’s skin.

And as of today, Patrick Ta Beauty’s most highly requested launch is officially here: the Major Skin Soft Blur Brightening Concealer. The brand calls it an “everything, everyday, everywhere” formula, and after trying it out behind the scenes, I get why. Ta told me he spent the past year putting it through the only test that actually matters—real faces in real lighting—saying that it needed to work on “all types and textures.” And after wearing it regularly since I first got my hands on it, I can confirm: it delivers. Here’s my review of Ta’s brand new Major Skin Soft Blur Concealer.

The Formula

A concealer can have the best claims in the world, but if it dries down to expose uneven texture or doesn't play well with different skin types, it's a no-go—especially with all the unpredictable dryness I'm experiencing from the harsh winter weather right now. This one gets it right; it has a lightweight, creamy feel that makes it easy to work with and helps prevent creasing.

The lovely texture is thanks to a slew of hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which lock in moisture and provide antioxidant protection. The result is plumper, more youthful-looking skin wherever the concealer is applied. It also contains vitamin C, which is renowned for its brightening powers—a nice bonus when you're dealing with dark circles like me.

Coverage-wise, it's medium and buildable, with a natural, satin finish that keeps your skin looking like skin. "It had to blur without dulling the complexion and work in harmony to keep your glow looking its best," says Ta.

The Wear

I'm known to have a heavy hand with concealer, which is usually okay because I opt for lighter formulas. That said, after talking to Ta, I tried going easy on my application. "I like to say you should place with intention and let the concealer do the work," he says. His focus is the inner corner of the under-eye, where he lets the concealer sit the longest before blending it out for maximum brightness and coverage.

I adopted his technique—placing a small amount under my eyes first, letting it sit while I do the rest of my makeup, then blending—and it makes a noticeable difference without using more product than I need. He also places it around the nose, smile lines, and anywhere he wants to brighten things up. Ta says to avoid "over-applying or dragging concealer too far across the face." With this formula, a little goes a long way.

The Shades

The concealer launched in 25 shades, and, like Ta's foundation, I find that it's a pretty inclusive lineup. In addition to my true color, a light-medium neutral (shade Medium Neutral 2) that I use to cover blemishes, I also go two to three shades lighter for all my face highlights (shade Fair Rosy Neutral 4). The undertones matched my complexion beautifully, and because the finish isn't flat-matte, the brighter shades really pop.

The Takeaway

It's hard to stand out in beauty right now when something new launches every five minutes. But Patrick Ta's approach to complexion has always worked for me because it's built around skin looking like skin—just brighter, smoother, and a bit more glam. This concealer perfectly integrates with my routine, and paired with his blushes, it's the easiest way I've found to get that soft-focus finish and glowing complexion. Consider this my whole-hearted endorsement of his long-awaited concealer.

