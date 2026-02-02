I’m a matte lipstick hater. I wish I wasn’t—along with lip stains, they’re probably the longest-lasting form of lip color on the market. But my lips are prone to chapping, dryness, and bleeding, especially in the winter. So, I’ve spent the greater part of a decade ironing out the best routine for soft lips and using my tried and true lip masks, balms, and serums. But I’m a sucker for a good Merit product (the tubing mascara is easily one of my favorites), so I made an exception to my rule and put the new Signature Lip Blush to the test.

If this product sounds familiar, it’s because it’s not really new. The formula was originally teased in the 2023 limited edition holiday set (if you know, you know), but per popular demand, it’s being reintroduced to the Merit range as a permanent fixture in the collection.

The selling point? It’s designed to feel like a balm (a win), have the staying power of a matte, and give the finish of a blurring stain or lip tattoo. What a trifecta. But does it live up to the promise? Let’s find out.

The Formula

When I think of matte lipstick, I often think of a thick, opaque formula that dries down to a chalky finish. While bullets have certainly come a long way in the past decade, the majority still leave my lips pretty thirsty. Merit’s newest drop isn’t suffocating, though. It’s actually a fairly unique design—one that I haven’t necessarily experienced.

It’s fortified with sesame seed actives, which are proven to boost hydration and give lips a smoother, non-crusty canvas. The pigments are also gel wrapped, which I found gave the Lip Blush a balmy texture. It has a silicone-like glide that isn’t sticky or tacky—almost like a water-cream-for-your-lips feel.

The Application

I’m very into the whole just-bitten lips look, and I never like to look too “done,” so I actually haven’t been applying this like a traditional bullet. Instead of drawing on my lips, I’ve been doing a soft tap-tap-tap—it’s the same pressure and motion I use when I’m using a BeautyBlender. It gives me a really soft, diffused finish, but the formula is buildable, and you can work it up to full coverage if that’s more your vibe.

As far as the colors are concerned? I’m very into shade Andie, a neutral pink, and Framboise, which is a deeper berry. But there are a total of eight shades to choose from. As an FYI: the shades are much softer than they appear in the bullet or on the website.

The Takeaway

To love a lip product's finish is one thing. To love how it wears throughout the day? That’s another. I was very, very skeptical about stepping out into the arctic tundra we’re calling New York City in matte lipstick, but it actually went much more smoothly than anticipated. I wouldn’t say that the Lip Blush is as hydrating as my go-to balms and treatments, but it’s certainly not nearly as drying as the standard lipstick.

It also created a nice barrier between my lips and the wind, with the silky texture staying put for a good two to three hours. Even once that smooth feeling faded, my lips still maintained that just-pinched color for a while longer. The best part? My lips actually stayed pretty hydrated throughout the day.

Dare I say I’m a matte lip convert?

