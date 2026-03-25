Presenting the 2026 Prix D'Excellence Awards

The year's best new beauty products are waiting for you.

Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in Features
a woman with red lipstick and brown curly hair on a silver background next to beauty product bottles
(Image credit: Getty Images; Launchmetrics; Sephora)
Jump to category:

The best of the best new beauty products are worth celebrating, which is why our team of Marie Claire editors from around the world tested hundreds of exciting launches over the last year. The winners include nine American brands and nine international, all of which feature innovative formulations and breakthrough ingredients that leave your makeup, skin, and hair looking and feeling their best. On the hunt for exceptional results? Allow the 2026 Prix D'Excellence Award winners to be your guide.

US Prix D'Excellence Winners

Skincare

Hair Care

Makeup

Body Care

Beauty Tool

International Prix D'Excellence Winners

Special Jury's Prize

Jury’s Favorite

Formulation

Makeup Creation

Makeup

Sun Protection

Body Care

Hair

Research

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.