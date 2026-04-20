Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

As a very big Kanthony fan and an even bigger The Devil Wears Prada fan, sitting down with Simone Ashley—who plays Kate in Bridgerton and Amari, Miranda Priestly’s first assistant, in The Devil Wears Prada 2—meant I had the chance to rattle off a laundry list of questions. While I regret to inform you that I couldn’t get any spoilers out of the actress, I did manage to get a full breakdown of her shockingly pared-back beauty routine. Some callouts: she loves her exfoliating body mitts more than anything, swears water intake is the beauty hack, and is very into the cat eye nail trend.

We also had the chance to talk about her work with L’Oréal for their Stand Up Against Street Harassment Campaign, which is focused on raising awareness and equipping women with the tools to protect themselves. “We want to spread the message for women to feel more confident in themselves and to really own their self-worth and to shine. And unfortunately, street harassment doesn't encourage that, right? This campaign is helping spread a really important message and tools so that you know how to navigate a situation if you ever do come upon it,” Ashley exclusively tells Marie Claire.

Through her partnership, she’s also had the chance to discover some L’Oréal favorites—like a $12 drugstore mascara and $10 lip plumper. To shop the exact products, and find out a few more ways Ashley gets In the Mood, keep reading.

With everything going on with my schedule right now, my mantra is, “Get up and don’t be late.” I also like to take a moment to connect with my friends. It’s really important to me to not just get all-consumed by work.

I'm definitely a shower person. I love using exfoliating gloves, especially if I’ve been filming all day or traveling. It just makes me feel like all the dead skin and any products on my body are washed off. I’d recommend using them twice a week. I love using a hair mask; L’Oréal Paris has some great ones, especially for curly hair.

I don't know if I look at any of my products and think they're sexy. Honestly getting a good sleep and drinking lots of water is what makes me feel the most confident, grounded, and like the best version of myself.

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I usually play around with perfumes, but right now I'm wearing the Baccarat Rouge 540, which I’m loving.

When I'm not working, I try to wear minimal makeup just to give my skin a break. I like actually to see my real face, so I always think less is more. I try and stay really hydrated with a great serum and moisturizer. Makeup-wise, I’m always wearing my L’Oréal Paris Extensions Mascara, a bit of concealer, and a lip gloss.

I have curly hair, so I try to use products that are kind to my curls. If it's hot outside, you know, in New York, within five minutes, my hair will dry naturally. But if I'm in a rush my hair's really wet, I just use a diffuser.

I like to just wear a natural nail most of the time. If I'm going on a vacation with my girlfriends or my friends, I'll play with color. I love doing a bit of nail art, like a cat eye nail or a chrome nail. But, sometimes just having a chic, natural polished nail is the best way forward because it can go with anything.

I truly think less is more. When I’m in New York, there’s already a lot of congestion on my face, or I'm tired, and I've got loads of products on my face. I just like to give it a deep cleanse, maybe use a serum and a moisturizer, and then get good sleep. Once in a while, I like to do a full-on skin routine and put on a mask and steam my face and do all of that kind of stuff. But I truly believe, for me, just not touching my face too much and leaving it alone is the best thing to do.

Making more memories and spending more time with the people I love. I think time is the biggest gift, and I like to use it by just being with the people I really care about.

Use sunscreen and don’t overpluck your eyebrows.

Shop Simone's Routine

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