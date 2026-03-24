Cardi B doesn't have to try very hard to sell me a haircare product—especially not if the textured blowout she just wore out in New York City is any proof of how great they work.

Cardi is currently in the middle of her Little Miss Drama tour, and she's set to perform her next show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 25. Earlier this week though, she took a quick break from show prep to shift her focus to promoting her new haircare brand, Grow-Good. The brand brought a Beauty Supply Bus to SoHo on March 23, and the rapper attended the pop-up looking as Cardi B as ever in a chocolate brown maxi dress with cream polka dots and a brown fur coat. Of course, with a brand that puts an emphasis on hair growth, it was only right that she show off just how far she's come on her own hair journey. For her glam, Cardi wore her natural hair in a long, textured blowout along with a headband that matched her dress.

Cardi B spotted in New York City on March 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B first announced the launch of Grow-Good back in February, noting that the brand has been three years in the making. "It took me about from 2016 to now to grow out my hair," she said in a promotional video shared to Instagram. "I'm not going to tell y'all what I'm using for it because I gotta test it out first, on myself." Before officially making the announcement, Cardi spent years sharing the secrets behind how she takes care of her type 4, waist-length hair. Those secrets include dousing her hair in boiled onion water for growth (the power of which has been backed by experts) and concocting protein-rich, at-home hair masks with ingredients like avocado, castor oil, mayo, and eggs. If this is the result of all of her efforts, I, for one, will be first in line to buy her products when they officially hit the market.

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Grow-Good launches in April, but you don't have to wait until the products are available to achieve a fluffy blowout like Cardi's. Read ahead for some at-home blowout tips.

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