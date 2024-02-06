Megan Thee Stallion Made the French Manicure Hers With an Extra-Sharp Twist

You would think that, at some point, Megan Thee Stallion would run out of manicure ideas. Regularly crafted by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle, her nails are always mini artworks that are nothing short of spectacular and never, ever the same.

For her most recent look, the "Hiss" singer did take cues from a classic: the French manicure. However, she did the look her way, shaping her nails into sharp talons before applying that classic tip. "Talons" isn't a reference to an impressive stiletto look à la Cardi B's olive-piercing tips. These were actual talons: sharp, curved fingernails that would look right at home on a (very chic) bird of prey.

Celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle shared a glamour shot of Megan Thee Stallion's talons. (Image credit: @cocamichelle on Instagram)

Extremely thick, each glazed nail ends in a sharp point that could rip anything to shreds. The nails' beds match the rapper's skintone, with the shade smoothly transition to silver at the tips—also a take on the metallic French mani that has been so popular lately.

The 28-year-old first premiered her manicure at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party on Saturday, February 3. Posing on the red carpet, she blew kisses and ran her claws over her hair, which was styled down in a wet look that flowed nicely with her warm, glowing makeup (look at that cut crease!) and draped Oude Waag gown. While eating dinner, she continued to show off Michelle's artistry, flashing peace signs and making sure that every single finger could be seen by the evening's photographers.

Megan Thee Stallion flashes a taloned peace sign while sitting down for dessert at the Beverly Hilton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Megan failed to make it to the actual Grammys red carpet, it appears her nails will still get the attention they deserve. On Monday, February 5, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her birthday photoshoot, which she'll likely reveal in full when she rings in year 29 on February 15. The talons are heavily featured as Megan poses with knee-length hair in front of a snakeskin backdrop.

"Day 1 of asking for your hand in marriage," commented a fan on the post. In the unlikely situation they receive that hand, they should watch for her nails.