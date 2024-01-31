Hailey Bieber's Silver French Manicure Has Me Ready for Next Christmas

When Hailey Bieber first showed off her Rhode cleanser calendar campaign in mid-January, I knew I was in trouble. With month-specific photoshoots that have been dropped over the past few weeks, I had a feeling I was going to fall into the holiday spirit as soon as I saw Miss December. I was right—but thankfully, the Rhode "December" girls dolled out a beauty trend that transcends the holiday season.

Besides their glowing skin courtesy of the brand-new Pineapple Refresh cleanser, Bieber and Bianca Kei each rocked a gorgeous manicure—and I won't be waiting until end of year to copy their nail art.

While Kei went with a simple, naked look, Bieber took things a step further, opting for a medium-length, almond-shaped French mani. Instead of going for classic white tips, the Glazed Donut nail creator chose straight silver. Naturally, the metallic detail glowed all throughout the nighttime photoshoot—it's a hard look to miss.

French manicures will forever be a classic, but they're especially hot right now—specifically square-shaped versions reminiscent of the early 2000s. It's safe to assume that Bieber's mani was the work of her regular nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who recently created a classic French look on the model's best friend Kendall Jenner.

According to her Instagram, Ganzorigt loves OPI's "Bare My Soul" for the base of her nail art. I'd guess the silver is "Take a Right on Bourbon," although the queen of chrome might've put a bespoke spin on those tips.

Regardless, I'm glad I don't have to wait until December to live my calendar girl dreams. Pineapple Enzyme cleanser and everything you need to create the mani are available now.

OPI Nail Lacquer - Bare My Soul $11.99 at Sally Beauty

OPI Nail Lacquer - Take a Right on Bourbon $10.98 at Walmart